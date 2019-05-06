10 Ways You Can Help Victims Of Cyclone Fani In Odisha Right Now

1. The Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund is accepting donations at the moment and you can contribute here.
2. DonateKart is accepting donations in the form of essentials that are required for relief. You can contribute here and here.
3. Kalinga Swaraj Foundation is accepting donations on Milaap for a relief fund.
4. Goonj is also accepting donations for both, monetary and material, contributions. You can check out the lists for their requirements here.
5. Rapid Response is running a Ketto fundraiser to donate survival kits to those in need. Find out how you can help here.
6. Oxfam India is running a donation portal for urgently required items for those in need on ground. You can either donate the suggested amounts or an amount of your choice here.
7. HelpAge India is collecting funds for relief on ground as well. You can contribute to them here.
8. For those living outside India, you can donate to UNICEF's relief efforts here.
9. ActionAid's fund is also inviting contributors for on-ground relief here.
10. Donors based out of Mumbai can contact Rashmikant Mahapatra at sezindia@gmail.com to enquire what would be required for donations to be sent to Odisha.
