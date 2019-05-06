BuzzFeed Search

10 Ways You Can Help Victims Of Cyclone Fani In Odisha Right Now

As the death toll in the wake of Cyclone Fani rises every day, there are many who need your support right now.

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

1. The Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund is accepting donations at the moment and you can contribute here.

You can contribute via UPI too on Google Pay, PayTM, and Phone Pe.
Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP / Getty Images

You can contribute via UPI too on Google Pay, PayTM, and Phone Pe.

2. DonateKart is accepting donations in the form of essentials that are required for relief. You can contribute here and here.

Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP / Getty Images

3. Kalinga Swaraj Foundation is accepting donations on Milaap for a relief fund.

Biju Boro / AFP / Getty Images

4. Goonj is also accepting donations for both, monetary and material, contributions. You can check out the lists for their requirements here.

Munir Uz Zaman / AFP / Getty Images

5. Rapid Response is running a Ketto fundraiser to donate survival kits to those in need. Find out how you can help here.

Munir Uz Zaman / AFP / Getty Images

6. Oxfam India is running a donation portal for urgently required items for those in need on ground. You can either donate the suggested amounts or an amount of your choice here.

Munir Uz Zaman / AFP / Getty Images

7. HelpAge India is collecting funds for relief on ground as well. You can contribute to them here.

Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP / Getty Images

8. For those living outside India, you can donate to UNICEF's relief efforts here.

Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP / Getty Images

9. ActionAid's fund is also inviting contributors for on-ground relief here.

TOPSHOT - An Indian woman sits with her child next to storm-damaged buildings in Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha on May 4, 2019, after Cyclone Fani swept through the area. - Cyclone Fani, one of the biggest to hit India in years, barrelled into Bangladesh on May 4 after leaving a trail of deadly destruction in India. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images)
Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP / Getty Images

TOPSHOT - An Indian woman sits with her child next to storm-damaged buildings in Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha on May 4, 2019, after Cyclone Fani swept through the area. - Cyclone Fani, one of the biggest to hit India in years, barrelled into Bangladesh on May 4 after leaving a trail of deadly destruction in India. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images)

10. Donors based out of Mumbai can contact Rashmikant Mahapatra at sezindia@gmail.com to enquire what would be required for donations to be sent to Odisha.

Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP / Getty Images

Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With India

back to top