Everyone experiences anxiety differently, but whether you have an anxiety disorder or find yourself dealing with anxiousness, these things definitely aren't easy.

People tell me I'm a catastrophic thinker. I tell them "don't come crying to me when the apocalypse happens."

You can't get through a full day without worrying about a billion worst case scenarios that, rationally, make ZERO sense.

I know you think I'm overreacting. But I'm telling you, this time it's for sure.

You can't get a weird look from your boss without thinking, "Welp, that's it. I'm getting fired."

Of course everyone still remembers it. And OF COURSE I'm never going to live it down.

You can't get to bed early without spending a minimum of two hours thinking about all the horribly awkward things you've done in your life.

You can't hang out with someone solo without freaking out over whether they're having a good time or not.

And you can't take a compliment without anxiety whispering, "Do they really feel that way, or do they just want something from you?"

You can't get through a morning without having a meltdown over your totally ~impossible~ to-do list.

How do I know? They were looking RIGHT AT ME, Karen!

You can't hear someone whispering and laughing without assuming they were talking about you.

You can't be in a healthy, new relationship without constantly thinking about all the things you could do to mess it up.

You can't see the "..." text bubble without going down the rabbit hole of WTF could possibly be taking them so long to respond.

You can't take a test without nervously rethinking every single one of your answers.