25 Things That Will Make You Say "Me Working Out"

“Just stopped in the middle of my run to pet a golden retriever puppy, am I doing fitness right?”

Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. The slow-and-steady-wins-the-race approach:

youtube.com / Via stuckinreversemode.tumblr.com

Just the way I like it.

2. This blatantly honest answer:

This blatantly honest answer:

View this image ›

idomythingandyoudoyourthing.tumblr.com

Same, though.

3. This hard-hitting truth about workout motivation:

This hard-hitting truth about workout motivation:

View this image ›

deyamuniz.com

Ugh, what a chore.

4. This post-workout ritual:

This post-workout ritual:

View this image ›

onsizzle.com

Every. Damn. Time.

5. These best-laid plans:

These best-laid plans:

View this image ›

instagram.com / Via Instagram: @jennaerickson14

Don’t mind me. Just resting my eyes.

6. This moment of painful regret:

This moment of painful regret:

View this image ›

alexespitia.tumblr.com

My couch and Netflix would have never done this to me!

7. When it feels like time is actually standing still:

When it feels like time is actually standing still:

View this image ›

instagram.com / Via Instagram: @fuck_cardio

Four minutes, my ass.

8. This moment of beautiful satisfaction:

This moment of beautiful satisfaction:

View this image ›

instagram.com / Via Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly.

9. This ~shocking~ realization:

me: i'm gonna start eating right and working out *doesnt do either* weight: doesn't change me:

— peyoncé (@peytonpaigee)

Touché, body. Touché.

10. This morning workout routine that's not exactly wrong:

This morning workout routine that's not exactly wrong:

View this image ›

fitness-living.com

Now pass the pancakes, please.

11. This very serious and honest question:

Just stopped in the middle of my run to pet a golden retriever puppy, am I doing fitness right?

— Lindsay Holmes (@lindsaygholmes)

Side note: He was a very good boy.

12. When you realize that you are indeed a true champion:

When you realize that you are indeed a true champion:

View this image ›

instagram.com / Via Instagram: @fuck_cardio

Please put all the awards on my grave.

13. When your workout ends a little sooner than you’d planned:

me after 1 minute of working out

— Student Problems (@CoIIegeKidProbs)

I’m not saying bring the stretcher. But I’m not saying don’t bring the stretcher.

14. This sweat-inducing cardio workout:

Just got 30 minutes of cardio trying to pick up an ice cube from the kitchen floor.

— Bill Murray (@BiIIMurray)

Damn, did I earn that rest day or what?

15. When you realize the gym isn't as empty as you thought:

When you realize the gym isn't as empty as you thought:

View this image ›

instagram.com / Via Instagram: @fuck_cardio

Oh, no. Please, no.

16. This momentous occasion we all look forward to:

This momentous occasion we all look forward to:

View this image ›

The Weinstein Company / Via breakparallel.com

I’m going to need all attention over here. All attention, please.

17. This #fitspo we can all get behind:

Drinking water & working out everyday so that I'm prettier than everyone who has ever wronged me

— joey (@JAlLBATE)

OK, fine. I know there’s other reasons to work out. But this one is particularly motivating.

18. When the music gods answer your prayers:

When the music gods answer your prayers:

View this image ›

thescienceofeating.com

My playlist just gets me.

19. This well-deserved self praise:

This well-deserved self praise:

View this image ›

instagram.com / Via Instagram: @buzzfeedhealth

OMG, thank you. You’re too kind, all of you.

20. When you realize exactly why squats are so important:

When you realize exactly why squats are so important:

View this image ›

instagram.com / Via Twitter: @theferocity

Can’t. Stop. Twerking.

21. When you’re just trying to take full advantage of your gym membership:

Suing my gym because they won't let me drink wine in the hot tub

— Mary Charlene (@IamEnidColeslaw)

IT’S LITERALLY JUST WINE, KAREN.

22. When you could maybe be a slightly more enthusiastic workout buddy:

Instagram: @lamorne / Via Instagram: @lamorne

What? I can’t rest my eyes in between sets?

23. This honest confession:

Just got back from running 10 miles! Okay, 7 miles. FINE 3 miles. Or...1 mile. Okay okay I ran a block. Jogged. Walked. I fell off my couch.

— Michael (@Home_Halfway)

Well, if you’re going to get technical about it.

24. This post-workout snack:

Me: I just finished my workout I should eat something healthy Me to me: eat a full pizza, you earned it

— Kermit (@KermitDarkMeme)

*Calls Dominos on speed dial.

25. And this crystal clear logic:

And this crystal clear logic:

View this image ›

BuzzFeed Health

Rule #1: Don’t ever mess with a good thing.

