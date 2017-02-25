25 Things That Will Make You Say "Me Working Out"
“Just stopped in the middle of my run to pet a golden retriever puppy, am I doing fitness right?”
1. The slow-and-steady-wins-the-race approach:
Just the way I like it.
2. This blatantly honest answer:
Same, though.
3. This hard-hitting truth about workout motivation:
Ugh, what a chore.
4. This post-workout ritual:
Every. Damn. Time.
5. These best-laid plans:
Don’t mind me. Just resting my eyes.
6. This moment of painful regret:
My couch and Netflix would have never done this to me!
7. When it feels like time is actually standing still:
Four minutes, my ass.
8. This moment of beautiful satisfaction:
I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly.
9. This ~shocking~ realization:
me: i'm gonna start eating right and working out *doesnt do either* weight: doesn't change me:— peyoncé (@peytonpaigee)
Touché, body. Touché.
10. This morning workout routine that’s not exactly wrong:
Now pass the pancakes, please.
11. This very serious and honest question:
Just stopped in the middle of my run to pet a golden retriever puppy, am I doing fitness right?— Lindsay Holmes (@lindsaygholmes)
Side note: He was a very good boy.
12. When you realize that you are indeed a true champion:
Please put all the awards on my grave.
13. When your workout ends a little sooner than you’d planned:
I’m not saying bring the stretcher. But I’m not saying don’t bring the stretcher.
14. This sweat-inducing cardio workout:
Just got 30 minutes of cardio trying to pick up an ice cube from the kitchen floor.— Bill Murray (@BiIIMurray)
Damn, did I earn that rest day or what?
15. When you realize the gym isn’t as empty as you thought:
Oh, no. Please, no.
16. This momentous occasion we all look forward to:
I’m going to need all attention over here. All attention, please.
17. This #fitspo we can all get behind:
Drinking water & working out everyday so that I'm prettier than everyone who has ever wronged me— joey (@JAlLBATE)
OK, fine. I know there’s other reasons to work out. But this one is particularly motivating.
18. When the music gods answer your prayers:
My playlist just gets me.
19. This well-deserved self praise:
OMG, thank you. You’re too kind, all of you.
20. When you realize exactly why squats are so important:
Can’t. Stop. Twerking.
21. When you’re just trying to take full advantage of your gym membership:
IT’S LITERALLY JUST WINE, KAREN.
22. When you could maybe be a slightly more enthusiastic workout buddy:
Loading
What? I can’t rest my eyes in between sets?
23. This honest confession:
Just got back from running 10 miles! Okay, 7 miles. FINE 3 miles. Or...1 mile. Okay okay I ran a block. Jogged. Walked. I fell off my couch.— Michael (@Home_Halfway)
Well, if you’re going to get technical about it.
24. This post-workout snack:
Me: I just finished my workout I should eat something healthy Me to me: eat a full pizza, you earned it— Kermit (@KermitDarkMeme)
*Calls Dominos on speed dial.
25. And this crystal clear logic:
Rule #1: Don’t ever mess with a good thing.
