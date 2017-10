We're not invincible. Bad days can be tough because when we're depleted and feeling really down it's hard to be there for people. But a lot of us get into this field because we're service-oriented people. So sometimes we're a lot better at taking care of our clients than we are at taking care of ourselves.

Even if we're struggling at work, we find some way to turn it on and take care of people. Most of us have actually never taken a mental health day, and only skip work if we're physically sick — which we know contradicts the advice that we give every day. But if we're having a tough time, and we truly believe we're not capable of helping our client, we'll reschedule or have a colleague take over for us.