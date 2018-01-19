17 Products That Will Make Winter Suck A Whole Lot Less

Hi! My name is Shannon and I was born and raised in Hawai'i. Therefore, as you can imagine, winter is definitely my least favorite season.
1. This ear warmer headband that will keep your hair back and your ears nice and toasty.
2. These fuzzy socks that have anti-skid grips so you can comfortably walk on freezing hardwood and tile floors without wiping out.
3. This happy light that will brighten the whole room and doubles as an alarm clock.
4. This hand lotion that'll keep your skin from painfully cracking or getting caught on literally everything you touch.
5. This pocket-sized hand sanitizer because there's always someone sick — literally all of the time.
6. This healing ointment that you can put not only on your lips, but on your entire body for healthy skin.
7. This space heater that I'd like buried alongside me in my grave.
8. These gloves with heat tech that allow you to access your phone while keeping them on.
9. A down comforter that will keep you warm AF while you get some shut-eye.
10. A thick body-length robe that will make leaving the steamy hot shower less torturous.
11. These moisturizing tissues because your nose WILL run at least three times every single day that you step outside.
12. A travel mug that will keep your drink hot pretty much all day.
13. This heated blanket that really does wonders, and means you don't have to wear three layers just to sit on the couch.
14. Or this non-heated one that's just as comfy and perfect for snuggling.
15. This plant or these plant decorations to add a little bit more green to your environment.
16. These candles that smell like the outdoors, so you can pretend you're in nature when you actually have no plans to leave your apartment.
17. These SOREL or Merrell heavy-duty waterproof shoes that you can wear everywhere (including work) and keep your feet dry and happy in cold temps.
May the warmth be with you!
