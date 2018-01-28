Libido, or sex drive, plays an incredibly important role in how you feel about yourself. (Do I want to have sex more or less than other people? Why is my sex drive higher/lower than it was in the past?) And it’s super-important in sexual experiences and satisfaction overall, with or without a partner. So to better understand all things libido, we reached out to Logan Levkoff, PhD, Sexual Health Educator and Member of the Trojan Sexual Health Advisory Council, and Raquel Dardik, MD, a gynecologist at NYU Langone Health in New York, and gathered some important information that could change the way you think about your sexual needs and sexual interactions.

Alright, let’s get into it!