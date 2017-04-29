27 Jokes For Anyone Who's Ever Attempted Jogging

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link 1. Kevin Farzad @KevinFarzad I'm sorry if I don't wave or smile back at you while I'm running. It's just that I'm trying very hard to not die. 12:54 AM - 23 Dec 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. Kent Graham @KentWGraham I hate when I’m running on the treadmill for half an hour and look down to see it’s been 4 minutes. 08:54 AM - 30 Mar 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. Sapna Maheshwari @sapna woke up in running clothes. really admire drunk me and her ambitions. 03:22 PM - 26 Oct 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. Chelsea Nachman @chelseanachman do people running at 6am know about not running at 6am 10:24 AM - 25 Aug 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. ♡ brian essbe ♡ @SortaBad [friend is telling me about running a marathon] *raises hand* "So you like did this on purpose?" 12:17 AM - 20 Oct 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. Lauren Fleshman @laurenfleshman That awkward moment running near a friends house when you want to text them "hey, can I poop in your bathroom real quick?" 04:40 PM - 04 Aug 2013 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. Dan Howell @danisnotonfire so phil and i actually just WENT FOR A RUN. i can't tell if the taste in my mouth is victory or blood from my lungs but i'll savour it. 02:52 PM - 06 Jan 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. M. Lozénge 🚽™ @LostCatDog *jogs for 8 minutes* *doesn't stop sweating for 14 hours* 12:38 PM - 30 Sep 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. Jenny Jaffe @jennyjaffe I'm thinking of running a marathon. Well, I'm thinking of TRAINING for a marathon. Okay, I just want to carboload. 01:55 AM - 11 Jun 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. Kevin Farzad @KevinFarzad I like going for runs at night because the added fear of being murdered really does wonders for my cardio. 05:15 AM - 07 Jan 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. Kalyn Nicholson @KalynNicholson Me at night: I'm getting up at 6am to run. Me next morning: maybe I'll just do a few sit-ups and call it a day.. 11:09 AM - 21 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. jon @senderblock23 "What the fuck are we doing" - my legs during recreational jogging 05:55 PM - 02 Jan 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. Annabelle Gyngard @aaabelle Running is great, cause you forget all your problems because you're too busy focusing on one problem, and that's that your whole body hurts. 12:57 PM - 19 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. alyssa kramer @kramediggles I always hope that when people see me outside running they think, "wow, an athlete!" but instead it's prob more like, "Aw, good for her." 08:36 PM - 01 Mar 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. Julieanne Smolinski @BoobsRadley If you ever hear me say I "love" running, I want you to sign me up for a backwards marathon down a set of spiral stairs. 03:01 PM - 19 Feb 2013 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. RunWashington @RunWashington "Don't cry because it's over, cry because you forgot Body Glide and it's time to take a shower." -Charlie 02:01 PM - 25 Aug 2013 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. Sara ❄ Schaefer @saraschaefer1 About to start my first half marathon and no one can tell me where the diarrhea pits are located 02:31 PM - 14 Oct 2012 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. Housewife of Hell @HousewifeOfHell SLAM flop boing jiggle OUCH SLAM flop boing jiggle OUCH SLAM flop boing jiggle OUCH SLAM flop boing jiggle OUCH --Me, running 02:13 PM - 17 Mar 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 19. Mary Charlene @IamEnidColeslaw finally tried the whole "jogging" thing. there are people who do this every day?? for longer than ten minutes??? 01:10 AM - 06 Oct 2013 Reply Retweet Favorite 20. The Eh Factor 🇨🇦 @AngelaEhh Tomorrow I'm definitely going to start running, no matter how many days it takes! 01:59 AM - 04 Jan 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 21. mark @TheCatWhisprer ME: can't go running with you, all my workout clothes are dirty FRIEND: oh nice, been exercising? ME: no, pasta sauce 12:52 PM - 18 Oct 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 22. Katie Dippold @katiedippold My running form could be described as “drunk woman slowly being chased by no one” 07:04 PM - 13 Apr 2011 Reply Retweet Favorite 23. Josh Gondelman @joshgondelman I like all the things about running that aren't running. (Eating carbs, comfortable footwear, being cheered.) 09:49 PM - 02 Jan 2013 Reply Retweet Favorite 24. Spanky McDutcherson @thatdutchperson Such a beautiful day out, I thought I'd go running. But then I remembered I don't do that so now I'm eating Doritos for breakfast. 12:11 PM - 09 Nov 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite 25. Mary Charlene @IamEnidColeslaw do people who run know that we're not food anymore 10:51 PM - 20 Oct 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite 26. Julieanne Smolinski @BoobsRadley I wish running felt great during and terrible after instead of the reverse, because I seem to be better about doing things in vodka order. 07:30 PM - 14 Apr 2013 Reply Retweet Favorite 27. The Eh Factor 🇨🇦 @AngelaEhh *Decides to start running again. *Bends over to tie shoes. Lol. Nope. 04:19 AM - 23 Jun 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link