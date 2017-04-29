Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
Health

27 Jokes For Anyone Who's Ever Attempted Jogging

"My running form could be described as 'drunk woman slowly being chased by no one.'"

Posted on
Shannon Rosenberg
Shannon Rosenberg
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1.

I'm sorry if I don't wave or smile back at you while I'm running. It's just that I'm trying very hard to not die.
Kevin Farzad @KevinFarzad

I'm sorry if I don't wave or smile back at you while I'm running. It's just that I'm trying very hard to not die.

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

I hate when I’m running on the treadmill for half an hour and look down to see it’s been 4 minutes.
Kent Graham @KentWGraham

I hate when I’m running on the treadmill for half an hour and look down to see it’s been 4 minutes.

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

woke up in running clothes. really admire drunk me and her ambitions.
Sapna Maheshwari @sapna

woke up in running clothes. really admire drunk me and her ambitions.

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

do people running at 6am know about not running at 6am
Chelsea Nachman @chelseanachman

do people running at 6am know about not running at 6am

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

[friend is telling me about running a marathon] *raises hand*
♡ brian essbe ♡ @SortaBad

[friend is telling me about running a marathon] *raises hand* "So you like did this on purpose?"

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

That awkward moment running near a friends house when you want to text them
Lauren Fleshman @laurenfleshman

That awkward moment running near a friends house when you want to text them "hey, can I poop in your bathroom real quick?"

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

so phil and i actually just WENT FOR A RUN. i can't tell if the taste in my mouth is victory or blood from my lungs but i'll savour it.
Dan Howell @danisnotonfire

so phil and i actually just WENT FOR A RUN. i can't tell if the taste in my mouth is victory or blood from my lungs but i'll savour it.

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

*jogs for 8 minutes* *doesn't stop sweating for 14 hours*
M. Lozénge 🚽™ @LostCatDog

*jogs for 8 minutes* *doesn't stop sweating for 14 hours*

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

I'm thinking of running a marathon. Well, I'm thinking of TRAINING for a marathon. Okay, I just want to carboload.
Jenny Jaffe @jennyjaffe

I'm thinking of running a marathon. Well, I'm thinking of TRAINING for a marathon. Okay, I just want to carboload.

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

I like going for runs at night because the added fear of being murdered really does wonders for my cardio.
Kevin Farzad @KevinFarzad

I like going for runs at night because the added fear of being murdered really does wonders for my cardio.

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

Me at night: I'm getting up at 6am to run. Me next morning: maybe I'll just do a few sit-ups and call it a day..
Kalyn Nicholson @KalynNicholson

Me at night: I'm getting up at 6am to run. Me next morning: maybe I'll just do a few sit-ups and call it a day..

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

jon @senderblock23

"What the fuck are we doing" - my legs during recreational jogging

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

Running is great, cause you forget all your problems because you're too busy focusing on one problem, and that's that your whole body hurts.
Annabelle Gyngard @aaabelle

Running is great, cause you forget all your problems because you're too busy focusing on one problem, and that's that your whole body hurts.

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

I always hope that when people see me outside running they think,
alyssa kramer @kramediggles

I always hope that when people see me outside running they think, "wow, an athlete!" but instead it's prob more like, "Aw, good for her."

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

If you ever hear me say I
Julieanne Smolinski @BoobsRadley

If you ever hear me say I "love" running, I want you to sign me up for a backwards marathon down a set of spiral stairs.

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

RunWashington @RunWashington

"Don't cry because it's over, cry because you forgot Body Glide and it's time to take a shower." -Charlie

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

About to start my first half marathon and no one can tell me where the diarrhea pits are located
Sara ❄ Schaefer @saraschaefer1

About to start my first half marathon and no one can tell me where the diarrhea pits are located

Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

SLAM flop boing jiggle OUCH SLAM flop boing jiggle OUCH SLAM flop boing jiggle OUCH SLAM flop boing jiggle OUCH --Me, running
Housewife of Hell @HousewifeOfHell

SLAM flop boing jiggle OUCH SLAM flop boing jiggle OUCH SLAM flop boing jiggle OUCH SLAM flop boing jiggle OUCH --Me, running

Reply Retweet Favorite

19.

finally tried the whole
Mary Charlene @IamEnidColeslaw

finally tried the whole "jogging" thing. there are people who do this every day?? for longer than ten minutes???

Reply Retweet Favorite

20.

Tomorrow I'm definitely going to start running, no matter how many days it takes!
The Eh Factor 🇨🇦 @AngelaEhh

Tomorrow I'm definitely going to start running, no matter how many days it takes!

Reply Retweet Favorite

21.

ME: can't go running with you, all my workout clothes are dirty FRIEND: oh nice, been exercising? ME: no, pasta sauce
mark @TheCatWhisprer

ME: can't go running with you, all my workout clothes are dirty FRIEND: oh nice, been exercising? ME: no, pasta sauce

Reply Retweet Favorite

22.

My running form could be described as “drunk woman slowly being chased by no one”
Katie Dippold @katiedippold

My running form could be described as “drunk woman slowly being chased by no one”

Reply Retweet Favorite

23.

I like all the things about running that aren't running. (Eating carbs, comfortable footwear, being cheered.)
Josh Gondelman @joshgondelman

I like all the things about running that aren't running. (Eating carbs, comfortable footwear, being cheered.)

Reply Retweet Favorite

24.

Such a beautiful day out, I thought I'd go running. But then I remembered I don't do that so now I'm eating Doritos for breakfast.
Spanky McDutcherson @thatdutchperson

Such a beautiful day out, I thought I'd go running. But then I remembered I don't do that so now I'm eating Doritos for breakfast.

Reply Retweet Favorite

25.

do people who run know that we're not food anymore
Mary Charlene @IamEnidColeslaw

do people who run know that we're not food anymore

Reply Retweet Favorite

26.

I wish running felt great during and terrible after instead of the reverse, because I seem to be better about doing things in vodka order.
Julieanne Smolinski @BoobsRadley

I wish running felt great during and terrible after instead of the reverse, because I seem to be better about doing things in vodka order.

Reply Retweet Favorite

27.

*Decides to start running again. *Bends over to tie shoes. Lol. Nope.
The Eh Factor 🇨🇦 @AngelaEhh

*Decides to start running again. *Bends over to tie shoes. Lol. Nope.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Promoted by

Connect With Health