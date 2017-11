Protein is essential for building lean muscle mass, which can really help with weight loss (if that's your goal), and it won't spike your blood sugar the way a carb-based meal would, Albert Matheny of ProMix Nutrition and Soho Strength Lab, tells BuzzFeed Health.

Why? Because protein digests over a longer period of time when compared to carbs, meaning you'll be full for longer and won't be reaching for a late night snack just a few hours after eating.

Btw, a dinner with 15 grams of protein or more is what Albert suggests for someone who's moderately active. Keep in mind, this is a very general recommendation, each person's individual needs will vary.