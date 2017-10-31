19 Things You Should Do Right Now If Your Life Feels Like A Hot Mess

Sometimes (OK, a lot of times) you’ll feel like you’ve got a solid handle on life and your responsibilities, only to find yourself crushed underneath the weight of an endless to-do list literally two seconds later.
1.Start by cleaning your room and getting rid of all the visible clutter.
2.And while we’re talking about the bedroom, it’s time to start making your bed every morning.
3.Invest in some nonslip, velvet hangers.
4.And keep a giveaway box in your closet, that you can slowly add to throughout the month.
5.Put EVERYTHING in an electronic calendar that’s synced with your phone and set reminders for yourself, even for the simplest things.
6.Keep all nonessential phone notifications to a minimum, at least for the time being.
7.And definitely start saying NO to things that you just really don’t want to commit to.
8.Put all the bills that you can on auto-pay.
9.And make it routine to put aside a portion of every paycheck into your savings account, no matter how little it is.
10.Clean out your damn email inbox(es).
11.Deep clean all your purses, backpacks, gym bags, totes, or work bags.
12.Toss out everything that’s expired or donate everything you know you’re not going to eat in your fridge.
13.Take at least 30 minutes every single Sunday to get rid of built-up clutter around the house.
14.And dedicate a few minutes every day to doing some type of exercise, even if it’s just a few planks or sit-ups.
15.Decorate your living room so that it reflects the put-together person you want to be.
16.Start using a paper filing system, and reward yourself at the end of every week that you actually stick with it.
17.Schedule mandatory appointments with yourself.
18.Put aside designated time to catch up with family and friends.
19.And last but not least, be kind to yourself and have confidence that with a little time you’ll feel back on track again.
Start incorporating these things into your weekly routine and you’ll feel more like you’ve got your shit together in no time!