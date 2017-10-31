19 Things You Should Do Right Now If Your Life Feels Like A Hot Mess

“The bedroom is where you start and end your day,” says Laura Cattano, a NYC-based organizational design consultant. “You don’t want to start/end your day with the stress and negative energy that comes from a room full of things that need to get done. You want your bedroom to be a space that’s soothing — and you can make it that way by simply taking a few minutes to tidy up everything that’s visible.”

You can go here, for some quick and easy bedroom cleaning tips you’ll actually want to try.