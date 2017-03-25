Guys, it’s normal for your digestive system to make some noise. People come in to see us because they don't want to feel bloated, or fart, or have loose stools, but sometimes these things are just going to happen. People want a cure for everything, but there isn't always one.

It’s great that people are bringing it up and more comfortable talking about it. But sometimes you just have to deal with things like that. Although, we will say if you're experiencing new symptoms, or you're experiencing chronic symptoms over a long period of time you should come in and see us.