Gastroenterologists are physicians dedicated to treating and managing diseases of the gastrointestinal tract (GI tract) and liver. Basically, they're who you go to when you're experiencing major stomach, bowel, or intestinal issues. BuzzFeed Health reached out to some gastroenterologists to tell us more about this huge and intriguing area of expertise. Special thanks to the gastroenterologists who provided intel and anecdotes for this post: Dr. Sahil Khanna, gastroenterologist with Mayo Clinic, and Dr. Rebekah Gross, gastroenterologist with NYU Langone.