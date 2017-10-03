18 Of Your Most Pressing Questions About Therapy, Answered

Soeiro: "Only if you present a real danger to yourself (or to others) at that specific time. If you hit yourself in the head in front of me, I’d probably want you to stop as soon as possible, and I’d want you to have the appropriate services — but I wouldn’t necessarily call 911."

Nosal: "Your therapist’s primary consideration is your safety. If the symptoms you mentioned continue, they may require containment and stabilization. Depending upon the severity of the symptoms and your emotional state, your therapist may determine that you are threat to yourself or others, and ask you to go to the hospital to be evaluated by a psychiatrist. If you refuse to go to the hospital, the therapist, or local law enforcement, may place you on what’s called an 'involuntary hold' to transport you to the local hospital. This is not to say that you will be 'thrown in the hospital'; however, if the attending psychiatrist feels that you are at risk, they may admit you to the inpatient unit for observation and stabilization for up to 72 hours. After that time, if you remain at risk based on their ongoing assessments, they may extend your stay. On the other hand, if you are doing better, the psychiatrist may feel that admitting you to inpatient is not warranted."