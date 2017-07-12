19 Ways To Get Your Your Body Beach-Ready In No Time

Getty Images

2. Happy hours are opportunities to drink your calories. Get two PhDs, one in food science and one in chemistry, and invent, market, and distribute a calorie-free alcoholic beverage.

3. Reduce the appearance of cellulite by asking friends and coworkers to refrain from looking at your arms and legs.

4. After a big meal get rid of that heavy feeling by moving to outer space or getting on a free-falling amusement park ride, which will simulate the feeling of weightlessness.

5. Morning coffee can be an opportunity for extra calories from creams and sweeteners. Pour yourself a mug of dry coffee grounds and chew/suck on them instead.