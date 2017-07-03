Tory Cabinet Splits Further As Boris Johnson Joins Call To End Public Sector Pay Cap

Boris Johnson has become the latest minister to say that the government should lift the public sector workers' pay cap, widening divisions in the Conservative cabinet.

Sources close to the foreign secretary, speaking to the BBC and the Guardian, said Johnson believed "strongly" that the cap could be ended in a responsible manner.

Johnson joins environment secretary Michael Gove, health secretary Jeremy Hunt, and education secretary Justine Greening, who have all called for a lift in the cap.

It's the latest development amid confusion over the government's position on the pay cap.

Roughly five million public workers have effectively had their pay capped at 1% since 2013. Prior to that, there was a two-year pay freeze for all but lowest earners. Pay is decided by eight public sector review bodies – but these are shaped by broader government policy.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr show, Gove said that public workers' pay should be guided by these bodies. "These pay review bodies have been set up to ensure that we can have authoritative advice on what is required in order to ensure that the public services on which we rely are effectively staffed and that people within them are effectively supported.”

The government has said that pay should be decided on a "case by case" basis.

Chancellor Philip Hammond said if the cap were to be lifted, the shortfall would have to be made up elsewhere, and in the Queen's Speech debate last week made clear his aversion to higher borrowing.