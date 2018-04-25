 back to top
This Woman's Story About How She Gave Birth In A Hotel Room With The Help Of YouTube Videos Is Amazing

Please strap in.

Rose Troup Buchanan
This is Tia Freeman. She's a 22-year-old member of the US Air Force from Nashville, Tennessee.

Yesterday, she posted a Twitter thread about the birth of her first son.

In January, she found out she was pregnant, and already in her third trimester. She wasn't going to let that stop her from going on vacation to Germany, to visit her friend Jakob. She flew out on 7 March.

Once she was on the plane everything seemed fine, she told BuzzFeed News. But after eating the in-flight meal, she suddenly started feeling not so great.

Tia Freeman

But figuring it was just a case of food poisoning, she decided to go to sleep and hope for the best. Then she arrived at Istanbul airport.

Tia Freeman

"The only thing on my mind was making it to my hotel room. I just kept breathing and repeating that to myself," Freeman said.

She made it through security and got to her hotel room. But she didn't know anyone in the city, so she started googling.

Tia Freeman

"The directions [online] were very user-friendly," she said. "Putting everything together was like a 'How to Deliver Your Own Baby for Dummies', lol."

Tia Freeman

"Intense is a very accurate way to describe it 😂😂😂," Freeman said of the actual birth.

Tia Freeman

Freeman said she only had to push a few times before the baby was born.

But she realized – still alone, still relying on the internet – that she needed to wait for the umbilical cord to drop out, and cut it. Which it did, but Freeman had no clamps... So she boiled her shoelaces to sterilise them, using them as clamps, before cutting the cord herself.
Tia Freeman

And here is her son, Xavier Ata!

&quot;The ladies at the airport who helped me said that he should have a Turkish name so I asked them for a cute boy name and they suggested Ata,&quot; she explained.
"Honestly, I wasn’t scared," she told BuzzFeed News. "I don’t know, I think my adrenaline and instincts carried me through it. It was all kind of a blur. I was in autopilot."

The story doesn't stop there. The next morning, Freeman turned up at Istanbul airport, with her brand new son, and officials had some questions. "They were like, 'uhhhhh, what is going on?'"

Freeman said once staff realised that she wasn't a trafficker or something, they were all super nice.

Turkish Airlines arranged for a shuttle over to the US Embassy, where Freeman got her son's birth certificate.

At the time, her story made the Turkish news.

Meanwhile, her friend Jakob was still in Stuttgart, Germany, waiting for Freeman to arrive.

&quot;When it was time for her to land in Germany she wasn’t there, and just gave us some vague answers about that she will stay in Istanbul a couple more days,&quot; he told BuzzFeed News. &quot;Knowing her, we thought she had partied the night before and missed her flight or something.&quot;
When he eventually met back up with her, seven days later as he was en route back to the US via Turkey, she had a slight surprise waiting for him.

Jakob and Freeman have been friends since 2014, when they met in college. He said: "Nobody that knows her is surprised that she had a kid in the most badass way possible. 😂"

And here is Xavier about to fly home. Freeman said Turkish Airlines was amazing and even bought her son his first outfit.

"I expected my friends to go crazy reading it, but I didn’t expect it to get as big as it did," she said. "I think all the tweets broke my twitter. 😂"

People loved her story.

Her story has now been retweeted and liked thousands of times.

She said the reaction to her story was "just a little bit shocking. I didn’t realize why it was a big enough deal to report on!"

"We’re doing great! Just getting to know each other more and more every day."

BuzzFeed News has contacted Turkish Airlines for comment.

