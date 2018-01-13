This Is How Women In Saudi Arabia Are Celebrating Being Able To Watch Football In Stadiums For The First Time

On Friday afternoon women were admitted to the King Abdullah Sport City stadium in Jeddah, to watch the Al Ahli team face off against al-Batin. Across the country two more stadiums (Riyadh and Dammam) will also admit women for the first time.

In 2016 a woman was arrested after she managed to sneak into a match.

Women, who will still need the permission of their male guardian to attend, will be restricted to specially adapted "female only" seating areas, cafes, and smoking zones. Mohammed Al-Shalaibi, director of property and construction site 3adad.net, tweeted out images of the Jeddah stadium ahead of the match.