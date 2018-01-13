 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

This Is How Women In Saudi Arabia Are Celebrating Being Able To Watch Football In Stadiums For The First Time

Female football fans will still need the permission of their male guardians to attend and be restricted to specially adapted "female only" seating areas.

Posted on
Rose Troup Buchanan
Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Women in Saudi Arabia attended football matches for the first time in the kingdom's history on Friday.

Stringer / AFP / Getty Images

The law change, made in October last year, is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's attempts at reforming deeply restrictive laws placed on women in Saudi Arabia.

الجوهرة يستعد لـ #دخول_العائلات_للملاعب
عداد مشاريع جدة @3adad

الجوهرة يستعد لـ #دخول_العائلات_للملاعب

Reply Retweet Favorite

On Friday afternoon women were admitted to the King Abdullah Sport City stadium in Jeddah, to watch the Al Ahli team face off against al-Batin. Across the country two more stadiums (Riyadh and Dammam) will also admit women for the first time.

In 2016 a woman was arrested after she managed to sneak into a match.

Women, who will still need the permission of their male guardian to attend, will be restricted to specially adapted "female only" seating areas, cafes, and smoking zones. Mohammed Al-Shalaibi, director of property and construction site 3adad.net, tweeted out images of the Jeddah stadium ahead of the match.

Advertisement

Female attendants were ready at the Jeddah stadium for the match.

هيئة الرياضة تخصص فريق عمل متكامل لتسهيل مهام دخول العائلات إلى مدرجات ملعب الجوهرة . .… https://t.co/f3RodOuQIa
أخبار السعودية @SaudiNews50

هيئة الرياضة تخصص فريق عمل متكامل لتسهيل مهام دخول العائلات إلى مدرجات ملعب الجوهرة . .… https://t.co/f3RodOuQIa

Reply Retweet Favorite

Saudi football clubs tweeted out promotions for their family tickets for the game, as well as messages of support for the decision to admit women for the first time.

أسعار تذاكر #الأهلي_الباطن في موقع مكاني: - عائلات ٢٠ ريال - موحد ٢٠ ريال - منصة فضي ٣١٥ ريال - منصة ذهبي ٧٣٥ ريال… https://t.co/uQRLqUWKl6
النادي الأهلي السعودي @ALAHLI_FC

أسعار تذاكر #الأهلي_الباطن في موقع مكاني: - عائلات ٢٠ ريال - موحد ٢٠ ريال - منصة فضي ٣١٥ ريال - منصة ذهبي ٧٣٥ ريال… https://t.co/uQRLqUWKl6

Reply Retweet Favorite

And women have been able to buy abayas – the long robe that they must wear in public – in a few of their teams colors since November.

الاتحادي والاتحادية هما سند هذا النادي، فالنجاح لا يكتمل إلا بهم وباتحادهم لخدمة هذا الكيان العريق، بكم يكتمل المشه… https://t.co/VO1qCxSgHc
نادي الاتحاد السعودي @ittihad

الاتحادي والاتحادية هما سند هذا النادي، فالنجاح لا يكتمل إلا بهم وباتحادهم لخدمة هذا الكيان العريق، بكم يكتمل المشه… https://t.co/VO1qCxSgHc

Reply Retweet Favorite

Women celebrated being able to watch matches, with video showing them arriving at the Jeddah stadium.

📹HISTORIC. Women &amp; families arriving to @KASCJed Stadium for @AlAhli_FC v @AlBatinClub. The first time in… https://t.co/CjRbI2y2S7
Ahdaaf @ahdaafme

📹HISTORIC. Women &amp; families arriving to @KASCJed Stadium for @AlAhli_FC v @AlBatinClub. The first time in… https://t.co/CjRbI2y2S7

Reply Retweet Favorite

One of the clubs playing on Friday also tweeted out images of women arriving at the stadium.

#الدوري_السعودي_للمحترفين الجولة 17 #الأهلي_الباطن صور من توافد جماهير النادي #الأهلي إلى ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله… https://t.co/J8KFPrcXUm
النادي الأهلي السعودي @ALAHLI_FC

#الدوري_السعودي_للمحترفين الجولة 17 #الأهلي_الباطن صور من توافد جماهير النادي #الأهلي إلى ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله… https://t.co/J8KFPrcXUm

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
LIVE: Families continue to arrive for the Al-#Ahli vs. Al-#Batin game: https://t.co/6qvdrXRzkJ
Arab News @Arab_News

LIVE: Families continue to arrive for the Al-#Ahli vs. Al-#Batin game: https://t.co/6qvdrXRzkJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lamya Khaled Nasser, 32, told AFP the ability to go to Jeddah stadium "proves that we are heading for a prosperous future" and that she was "proud" to witness this "massive change" for her country.

Stringer / AFP / Getty Images

Another woman, Noura Bakharji, said she had always been upset that her brothers were able to watch football in the stadium.

Stringer / AFP / Getty Images

"I asked myself repeatedly 'Why I can't go?'" she said. "Today, things have changed. It's a day of happiness and joy."

Stringer / AFP / Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's Royal Drama Kicked Up To 11, So Here It Is Broken Down With "Star Wars" GIFs

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement