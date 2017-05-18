Sections

Politics

Theresa May Will Keep Trying To Cut Immigration Despite Reported Opposition From Her Cabinet

Today's Tory manifesto will also see May stop elderly people selling their homes to pay for care, and scrap the free school dinners policy in exchange for more free school breakfasts.

Rose Troup Buchanan
Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

Theresa May will stick to her promise to bring down immigration, ahead of the release of the Conservative manifesto today.

Here's a run-down of what the leader of the Conservatives is offering:

Immigration down

The Prime Minister will recommit to a pledge to bring immigration numbers down to below 100,000, despite the number being broken year on year, and despite opposition to such a hard line on migration from within her own senior cabinet, as the Evening Standard, now under George Osborne's editorship, claimed yesterday.

Howeer, this morning the health secretary Jeremy Hunt told Radio 4 that the cabinet was "completely united" on the proposed controls. Last year (to September) 273,000 people arrived in the UK.

In a pitch to voters, published in the Daily Telegraph and The Sun newspapers this morning, May emphasised helping ordinary families, whose concerns were often ignored. She will use her manifesto to warn about the pressure social cohesion faces under rising immigration.

Post Brexit, May says she will control immigration from Europe, with sources telling the BBC last night it was "clear this means the end of freedom of movement."

The Skills Charge, levied on businesses who employe people from overseas, will be doubled in an attempt to deter businesses from hiring abroad. This money will be funneled into skills training for UK workers.

MAC: where employers are deterred from hiring Tier2 worker, some will leave the job vacant: ie, not certain to hire British worker instead
James Kirkup @jameskirkup

MAC: where employers are deterred from hiring Tier2 worker, some will leave the job vacant: ie, not certain to hire British worker instead

Finally, non-EU workers will have to pay more to use the NHS, and students will remain part of the immigration statistics.

Social Care

May will promise that no-one will have to sell their home to pay for care – instead allowing families to effectively mortgage the cost of their elderly parents social care against their homes. Upon their death, the amount owed – above a £100,000 threshold – will be taken from the estate.

Exc: Sir Andrew Dilnot, author of landmark gvt social care report, denounces Theresa May social care plan
Sam Coates Times @SamCoatesTimes

Exc: Sir Andrew Dilnot, author of landmark gvt social care report, denounces Theresa May social care plan

Many people may no longer qualify for home care under May's rules as she intends to change the means-testing to include the cost of your home. Presently, only their income and savings are taken into account. This means that wealthier people will not be able to rely on the council to meet the cost of care worker visits.

The winter fuel allowance, which is given to everyone, would be means tested as well, helping to scrap back some £1.3billion, according to the Times.

Tory sources say social care reforms about inter generational fairness. Care cap wd mean taxes - paid by younger voters
norman smith @BBCNormanS

Tory sources say social care reforms about inter generational fairness. Care cap wd mean taxes - paid by younger voters

Education

Nick Clegg's free school dinners policy will be scrapped but school breakfast clubs will be extended – saving roughly £650million. This would be part of a £4 billion pumped into schools across the country to ensure that "no child" loses out. Clegg said the move was "cynical".

Free infant lunches policy was saving millions of struggling families over £450. Breakfasts covers fewer children. Cheaper for govt. Cynical
Nick Clegg @nick_clegg

Free infant lunches policy was saving millions of struggling families over £450. Breakfasts covers fewer children. Cheaper for govt. Cynical

Taxes

May will throw out David Cameron's promise to "triple lock" the income tax, VAT or national insurance, which promised no rises in all three. The PM will stand by a promise to up the personal tax allowance, as well as

A revised timetable to rebalance the deficit – extending the period by three years to 2025 – may also be on cards, the BBC and the Times report.

Theresa May's Ruthless, Boring March To Power


Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at Rose.Buchanan@BuzzFeed.com.

