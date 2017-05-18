Theresa May Will Keep Trying To Cut Immigration Despite Reported Opposition From Her Cabinet

Theresa May will stick to her promise to bring down immigration, ahead of the release of the Conservative manifesto today.

Here's a run-down of what the leader of the Conservatives is offering:

Immigration down

The Prime Minister will recommit to a pledge to bring immigration numbers down to below 100,000, despite the number being broken year on year, and despite opposition to such a hard line on migration from within her own senior cabinet, as the Evening Standard, now under George Osborne's editorship, claimed yesterday.

Howeer, this morning the health secretary Jeremy Hunt told Radio 4 that the cabinet was "completely united" on the proposed controls. Last year (to September) 273,000 people arrived in the UK.

In a pitch to voters, published in the Daily Telegraph and The Sun newspapers this morning, May emphasised helping ordinary families, whose concerns were often ignored. She will use her manifesto to warn about the pressure social cohesion faces under rising immigration.

Post Brexit, May says she will control immigration from Europe, with sources telling the BBC last night it was "clear this means the end of freedom of movement."

The Skills Charge, levied on businesses who employe people from overseas, will be doubled in an attempt to deter businesses from hiring abroad. This money will be funneled into skills training for UK workers.