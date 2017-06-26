The Conservatives And The DUP Are "Close" To Making A Deal, Says Arlene Foster

Share On more Share On more

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and the Conservatives are finally "close" to reaching a formal agreement, according to the DUP's leader Arlene Foster.

Foster, who is due in London today to meet prime minister Theresa May, said the two parties were "close to concluding an appropriate agreement" with the Tories.

Foster, speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, said the deal would "support a minority government on a confidence and supply basis".

She later told Sky News she "very much hoped" to have an agreement this week.

May, politically hamstrung by a disastrous general election result in which she lost her parliamentary majority, needs the DUP's 10 MPs to prop up her minority government.

Since the election result both parties have been in talks – with Conservative spokespeople initially claiming a deal – but there has been no formal agreement.

Foster said that progress for the deal had been “slow at times”, although she continued that both parties “continue to work through the issues”.

Meanwhile, Northern Irish politicians have just three days to agree on a power-sharing agreement in Stormont or face direct rule from London.

Power-sharing talks in Northern Island between Foster's DUP and Sein Fein have stalled, with many Northern Irish politicians concerned that a deal with the Conservatives would compromise the British government's neutrality in the NI peace process.

Foster scotched these concerns. "I think that this agreement will bring the prospects of doing at deal at Stormont closer because this will have a positive impact in relation to Northern Ireland," she told Sky News.

NI has not had a first and deputy first minister since January, and power-sharing executive since March. The last agreement, between the DUP and Sein Fein, collapsed after a green energy scheme went wrong.