The Catalan Parliament Just Declared Independence From Spain

The Spanish PM asked citizens to "stay calm", as lawmakers in Madrid approved a measure allowing Spain's government to impose direct rule on the region.

The Spanish government approved a measure on Friday that would allow Madrid to impose direct rule on Catalonia, shortly after the region's parliament voted to declare independence. Senators in Madrid approved the decision to impose Article 155 by a margin of 214 in favor, 47 against, and a single abstention. Only 45 minutes before, the regional parliament voted to leave Spain after weeks of uncertainty between Madrid and Barcelona. That move was backed 70 to 10, with two opposition members sitting out the vote, in the 135 seat chamber.

"We hereby constitute the Catalan Republic as an independent, sovereign, legal, democratic, socially-conscious state", says the declaration

Shortly after the declaration of independence, Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy issued a brief statement: "I ask all Spaniards to stay calm. The State will restore legality in Catalonia." Article 155 of the Spanish constitution allows the government to use "all measures necessary" to restore order. The clause allows the Spanish capital to hire and fire Catalan politicians, emergency service leaders, and take control of the region's finances. Spanish leaders must now decide exactly how and when to impose Article 155, which they have already stated would only be temporary.

Rajoy told politicians in Madrid that the region needed direct rule in order to restore "law, democracy, and stability". Prior to the vote, the PM called for the Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to be removed from office, accusing him of dividing Spanish families, threatening stability, and causing businesses to suffer due to the uncertainty. "The thing that Catalans need protecting from is not what they're calling Spanish imperialism, but a minority who, in an intolerant way, declare themselves the owners of Catalonia and consider as exclusive a history, culture and feelings that are the heritage of the community," Rajoy told the Spanish senate earlier.

Video shared on social media showed hundreds of people in Barcelona taking to the streets to celebrate the decision by parliament.

Speaking after the Catalan parliamentary decision, Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, tweeted that "nothing changes" for the European Union. "Spain remains our only interlocutor. I hope the Spanish government favours force of argument, not argument of force," he continued. Last month, thousands voted in a contested referendum asking for independence. The regional government claimed that 90% of those who voted (estimated at 43% of the population) were in favor of independence – but Spain's constitutional court later ruled the vote illegal. This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow @BuzzFeedNews for updates.

