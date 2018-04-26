Protests Erupt After Five Men Were Found Not Guilty Of A Gang Rape In Spain

Vincent West / Reuters

José Ángel Prenda, 28, Alfonso Cabezuelo, 29, Antonio Manuel Guerrero, 28, Jesús Escudero, 27, and Ángel Boza, 26, were found guilty of "continuous sexual abuse", not rape, after a five month trial that transfixed Spain.

The men, who called themselves "La Manda" or the Wolf Pack in a WhatsApp group, abused the girl on 7 July 2016, while she visited Pamplona for the annual Running of the Bull festival.

The woman, who has not been named, was attempting to find her way back to the car when she met the five men. Offering to walk her back to her vehicle, they instead led her down an alleyway where they sexually assaulted her repeatedly. One of the men made short films of the assault, the court heard, later promising to share them in the WhatsApp group. At the end of the prolonged assault, one of the men also stole her phone.

She was later found crying on a bench by a couple, who urged her to go to the police, where she gave a full account of the events. Authorities arrested the five the following day.