Earlier today scientists at London's Natural History Museum revealed a reconstruction of one of Britain's earliest men, called Cheddar Man. Here he is:
People were just *waiting* for the reaction...
And it did not disappoint.
There were questions raised about his name though...
Obviously, Daily Mail readers found themselves in a bit of a pickle regarding the news.
There were people saying that Cheddar Man, uh, proved immigration was out of control...
And some people pointed out that – when you look at the big picture – Cheddar Man shows how recent the whole ~concept~ of race is.
