Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images

Researchers from the museum extracted DNA from the 10,000 year-old skeleton – the oldest fully preserved skeleton in the UK – and passed it to scientists at University College London (UCL), who created a facial reconstruction.

Cheddar Man got his name after his skeleton was discovered in 1903 in a place called Gough's Cave, in Somerset's Cheddar Gorge. He's the first prehistoric Briton from the period to have his genome analyzed.

The results show that lighter skin associated with Europeans is a relatively new phenomenon, the BBC reported.