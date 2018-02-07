 back to top
Britain's Oldest-Known Skeleton Was Dark Skinned And People Are So Here For The Reaction

*Plot twist*

Posted on
Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Earlier today scientists at London's Natural History Museum revealed a reconstruction of one of Britain's earliest men, called Cheddar Man. Here he is:

Researchers from the museum extracted DNA from the 10,000 year-old skeleton – the oldest fully preserved skeleton in the UK – and passed it to scientists at University College London (UCL), who created a facial reconstruction.Cheddar Man got his name after his skeleton was discovered in 1903 in a place called Gough's Cave, in Somerset's Cheddar Gorge. He's the first prehistoric Briton from the period to have his genome analyzed. The results show that lighter skin associated with Europeans is a relatively new phenomenon, the BBC reported.
Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images

People were just *waiting* for the reaction...

Watching the reactions to #cheddarman like.....
Stan Collymore @StanCollymore

Watching the reactions to #cheddarman like.....

*Plot Twist* First modern Britons had 'dark to black' skin, Cheddar Man DNA analysis reveals https://t.co/QjKT5XbFYO
Musa Wakanda @Okwonga

*Plot Twist* First modern Britons had 'dark to black' skin, Cheddar Man DNA analysis reveals https://t.co/QjKT5XbFYO

Literally can't wait to see racists' heads explode over this. https://t.co/KndIR78LVW
İyad el-Baghdadi | إياد البغدادي @iyad_elbaghdadi

Literally can't wait to see racists' heads explode over this. https://t.co/KndIR78LVW

And it did not disappoint.

You: "Keep Britain White" Cheddar Man: "Surprise bitches"
Kemi Olivia Alemoru @kemioliviax

You: "Keep Britain White" Cheddar Man: "Surprise bitches"

Quite frankly sick of all these white people coming over here and stealing our jobs https://t.co/zXDjJgIEUP
Jessica Cregg @JessicaCregg

Quite frankly sick of all these white people coming over here and stealing our jobs https://t.co/zXDjJgIEUP

them: you don't belong here - me:
'riro @tarirawr

them: you don't belong here - me:

White supremacists and the far right when they realise that the first Briton, the Cheddar Man had 'dark to black' s… https://t.co/ZngodvjnPQ
Stanners @cheesecakebase

White supremacists and the far right when they realise that the first Briton, the Cheddar Man had 'dark to black' s… https://t.co/ZngodvjnPQ

BREAKING: A scientific reconstruction of stone age britons shows they had dark skin, and if you listen really caref… https://t.co/Ejqe2f6jr5
TechnicallyRon @TechnicallyRon

BREAKING: A scientific reconstruction of stone age britons shows they had dark skin, and if you listen really caref… https://t.co/Ejqe2f6jr5

There were questions raised about his name though...

Excellent😬 the black Renaissance continues. Not sure why they called him 'Cheddar Man' though. Some alternative n… https://t.co/ODIBbGVoBJ
Austin @AustinDarbo

Excellent😬 the black Renaissance continues. Not sure why they called him 'Cheddar Man' though. Some alternative n… https://t.co/ODIBbGVoBJ

Obviously, Daily Mail readers found themselves in a bit of a pickle regarding the news.

I’m living for all the pressed as fuck MailOnline comments on this Cheddar Man story
Zing Tsjeng @misszing

I’m living for all the pressed as fuck MailOnline comments on this Cheddar Man story

Has anyone looked at the Daily Mail comments re the Cheddar Man story? #IPredictAMeltdown
Natasha Akhtar @Natasha_Akhtar

Has anyone looked at the Daily Mail comments re the Cheddar Man story? #IPredictAMeltdown

There were people saying that Cheddar Man, uh, proved immigration was out of control...

I am so here for the comments on the @MailOnline story on Cheddar Man revealing that the oldest known Briton had da… https://t.co/Lsd9sHWCqL
David Lammy @DavidLammy

I am so here for the comments on the @MailOnline story on Cheddar Man revealing that the oldest known Briton had da… https://t.co/Lsd9sHWCqL

Science: Tests on the remains of the earliest-known British skeleton show he had dark skin. UKIP: Immigration has b… https://t.co/QUTUPyVxPQ
Oonagh @Okeating

Science: Tests on the remains of the earliest-known British skeleton show he had dark skin. UKIP: Immigration has b… https://t.co/QUTUPyVxPQ

That dark-skinned #Briton story is more complex than it appears at first glance. Sure the scientists have concluded… https://t.co/rZx4TSiWE1
Undocumented immigrant @somegreybloke

That dark-skinned #Briton story is more complex than it appears at first glance. Sure the scientists have concluded… https://t.co/rZx4TSiWE1

And some people pointed out that – when you look at the big picture – Cheddar Man shows how recent the whole ~concept~ of race is.

As someone writing a book about race and science, reactions to the #CheddarMan work are fascinating. We seem unable… https://t.co/NUK4RDSLpj
Angela Saini @AngelaDSaini

As someone writing a book about race and science, reactions to the #CheddarMan work are fascinating. We seem unable… https://t.co/NUK4RDSLpj

“It really shows up that these imaginary racial categories that we have are really very modern constructions, or ve… https://t.co/LSPjq3tp87
Daniel Trilling @trillingual

“It really shows up that these imaginary racial categories that we have are really very modern constructions, or ve… https://t.co/LSPjq3tp87

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

