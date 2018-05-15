 back to top
Here’s The Story Behind This Powerful Image Of A Disabled Man At A Protest In Gaza

Thousands have shared images and cartoons of a man falsely identified as 29-year-old Fadi Abu Salah.

Rose Troup Buchanan
Images of a man in a wheelchair throwing rocks during a protest in Gaza have been shared thousands of times, after he was mistakenly identified as one of the people killed in the demonstrations along the Israeli-Gaza border Monday.

The man was falsely identified as Fadi Abu Salah, also 29, on Monday in a tweet, after Salah's death was reported by a local news agency, during protests in Gaza that coincided with the US opening its embassy in Israel in Jerusalem.

AFP photographer Mahmud Hams identified the man as 29-year-old Saber Al Shqar, not Salah, and said he had photographed him at a protest on May 11.

GAZA STRIP - A Palestinian hurls rocks during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza strip, as Palestinians demonstrate for the right to return to their historic homeland in what is now Israel.
Frédérique Geffard @fgeffardAFP

GAZA STRIP - A Palestinian hurls rocks during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza strip, as Palestinians demonstrate for the right to return to their historic homeland in what is now Israel. 📷 @MahmudHams #AFP https://t.co/P8Wv8zUzRb

Salah, who lost his legs in 2008, was one of 60 Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers as a result of the protests.

Fadi Abu Salah
Fadi Abu Salah

His friend Walid Mahmoud Rouk shared this tribute and confirmed Salah's death to BuzzFeed News.

His feet were amputated years ago by Israeli artillery shelling, then he lived his life for a several years with the rest of his body. Today, the Israeli sniper killed the half which lived from his body . Fadi Abu Salah A Dear neighbor and Friend . R.I.P
Walid Mahmoud Rouk @WalidMahmodRouk

His feet were amputated years ago by Israeli artillery shelling, then he lived his life for a several years with the rest of his body. Today, the Israeli sniper killed the half which lived from his body . Fadi Abu Salah A Dear neighbor and Friend . R.I.P

Rouk told BuzzFeed News that he had known Salah for years and that the two had been neighbors. He explained that in 2008 Salah was wounded during another protest and had lost both of his feet.

Monday was the deadliest day in Gaza since the 2014 war. Palestinian leaders said 2,700 people were injured in the violence.

Eight children were killed, including an eight-month-old baby.

At the funeral of an 8-month-old baby in Gaza. Her mother left her home and went to the protest yesterday. The girl started crying uncontrollably, so her uncle brought her to her mother, and she died from tear gas.
Gregg Carlstrom @glcarlstrom

At the funeral of an 8-month-old baby in Gaza. Her mother left her home and went to the protest yesterday. The girl started crying uncontrollably, so her uncle brought her to her mother, and she died from tear gas. https://t.co/kE6M1dQH4J

The massive protests are part of the Great Return March, with thousands of Palestinians marching to the border each week.

The protests are marking the 70th anniversary of the Nabka, known as the Day of the Catastrophe, when thousands of Palestinians were displaced by the creation of Israel in 1948. The protesters have been met with violence from Israeli soldiers, with the actions of the Israeli Defense Forces condemned internationally. Adding to the tension, yesterday Israel and American leaders celebrated the highly contentious relocation of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. More protests are expected today.
The protests are marking the 70th anniversary of the Nabka, known as the Day of the Catastrophe, when thousands of Palestinians were displaced by the creation of Israel in 1948. The protesters have been met with violence from Israeli soldiers, with the actions of the Israeli Defense Forces condemned internationally.

Adding to the tension, yesterday Israel and American leaders celebrated the highly contentious relocation of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. More protests are expected today.

Hams, the AFP photographer who took the image being massively shared, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that he understood Shqar had not been killed yesterday.

He said he met Shqar last Friday, when he at the demonstration at the border – the latest of several protests he had attended. There were so many people at the border, Hams said, that he hadn't seen him again.

But people have continued to share the images of Shqar.

His legs were taken away by a an Israeli rocket, and his soul was taken away today by Israeli bullets, along with 50 other Gazans. These people are fighting for their life, and for a right granted to them by international law: the right of #return! #FadiAbuSalah #Gaza #Palestine
Sadir Abdul Hadi @sadir_abdulhadi

His legs were taken away by a an Israeli rocket, and his soul was taken away today by Israeli bullets, along with 50 other Gazans. These people are fighting for their life, and for a right granted to them by international law: the right of #return! #FadiAbuSalah #Gaza #Palestine https://t.co/4p26BCHbgN

Fadi Abu Salah, 29 years old was killed toldsy by the Israeli army in #Palestine #PrayForGaza #Nakba70
Zaid Mehar @ZaidIT730

Fadi Abu Salah, 29 years old was killed toldsy by the Israeli army in #Palestine #PrayForGaza #Nakba70

Fadi Abu Salah was 29 years old, first they took his land, then they took his legs, today they took his life. #JerusalemEmbassy #Jerusalem
Raza Mehdi @SyedRezaMehdi

Fadi Abu Salah was 29 years old, first they took his land, then they took his legs, today they took his life. #JerusalemEmbassy #Jerusalem https://t.co/e7PBe2VFP1

Palestinian Fadi Abu Salah, who lost his legs in an Israeli airstrike in 2008, killed near #Gaza border while protesting against opening of US embassy in #Jerusalem. #Nakba70
Saveed Zahir @saveed_zahir

Palestinian Fadi Abu Salah, who lost his legs in an Israeli airstrike in 2008, killed near #Gaza border while protesting against opening of US embassy in #Jerusalem. #Nakba70 #القدس_عاصمه_فلسطين_الابديه #مسيره_العوده_الكبري https://t.co/oMMKC6inDb

The false name and images were also shared internationally.

Il a survécu à un premier attentat terroriste 🇮🇱 mais il avait perdu ses jambes. Cette fois, il n'y pas survécu. Le résistant & courageux Fadi Abu Salah vient d'être abattu. Le bilan s'élève à 40 tués. Aucun dirigeant occidental n'a condamné pour le moment #Gaza #Jérusalem
Nacéra @NasNacera

Il a survécu à un premier attentat terroriste 🇮🇱 mais il avait perdu ses jambes. Cette fois, il n’y pas survécu. Le résistant &amp; courageux Fadi Abu Salah vient d’être abattu. Le bilan s’élève à 40 tués. Aucun dirigeant occidental n’a condamné pour le moment #Gaza #Jérusalem https://t.co/21rIQ4UtEP

People who supported the protests also started sharing cartoons and sketches.

Fadi Abu Salah #KalbimizFilistinde
Necmettin Asma @necmettinasma

Fadi Abu Salah #KalbimizFilistinde

