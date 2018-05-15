Here’s The Story Behind This Powerful Image Of A Disabled Man At A Protest In Gaza

Images of a man in a wheelchair throwing rocks during a protest in Gaza have been shared thousands of times, after he was mistakenly identified as one of the people killed in the demonstrations along the Israeli-Gaza border Monday.
The man was falsely identified as Fadi Abu Salah, also 29, on Monday in a tweet, after Salah's death was reported by a local news agency, during protests in Gaza that coincided with the US opening its embassy in Israel in Jerusalem.
AFP photographer Mahmud Hams identified the man as 29-year-old Saber Al Shqar, not Salah, and said he had photographed him at a protest on May 11.
Salah, who lost his legs in 2008, was one of 60 Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers as a result of the protests.
His friend Walid Mahmoud Rouk shared this tribute and confirmed Salah's death to BuzzFeed News.
Monday was the deadliest day in Gaza since the 2014 war. Palestinian leaders said 2,700 people were injured in the violence.
Eight children were killed, including an eight-month-old baby.
The massive protests are part of the Great Return March, with thousands of Palestinians marching to the border each week.
Hams, the AFP photographer who took the image being massively shared, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that he understood Shqar had not been killed yesterday.
He said he met Shqar last Friday, when he at the demonstration at the border – the latest of several protests he had attended. There were so many people at the border, Hams said, that he hadn't seen him again.
But people have continued to share the images of Shqar.
The false name and images were also shared internationally.
People who supported the protests also started sharing cartoons and sketches.
