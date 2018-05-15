Here’s The Story Behind This Powerful Image Of A Disabled Man At A Protest In Gaza

Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters

The protests are marking the 70th anniversary of the Nabka, known as the Day of the Catastrophe, when thousands of Palestinians were displaced by the creation of Israel in 1948. The protesters have been met with violence from Israeli soldiers, with the actions of the Israeli Defense Forces condemned internationally.

Adding to the tension, yesterday Israel and American leaders celebrated the highly contentious relocation of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. More protests are expected today.