A Top EU Court Has Ruled Companies Can Ban Employees From Wearing Religious Symbols

A top European court has ruled companies are within their rights to dismiss employees for wearing religious symbols, in a case brought after two women were fired for wearing headscarves.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ), in a joint judgement on Tuesday, that “an internal rule of an undertaking which prohibits the visible wearing of any political, philosophical or religious sign does not constitute direct discrimination”.

The landmark ruling is the first of its kind from the ECJ, brought after Belgium’s Court of Cassation referred the case of Samira Achbita, a receptionist who was fired for wearing a headscarf to work at security giant G4S in 2006.

Another woman, Asma Bougnaoui, was dismissed from a French company Micropole, in 2008, after she also wore the headscarf to work. In a similar move, the French Court of Cassation referred the decision to the ECJ.

In the ruling, the ECJ explicitly states: “prohibition on wearing an Islamic headscarf… does not constitute direct discrimination based on religion or belief within the meaning of the directive”.

One of the companies said the women lost their jobs because the company requires “neutral” dress when dealing with customers, or front-of-house roles.

In the ruling, the ECJ stated employers are only able to dismiss employees based on their dress should there be a pre-existing internal ruling on “neutral” dressing.

Companies therefore “cannot” dismiss employees on the basis of clothing should the complaint arise from a customer, the ECJ stated.