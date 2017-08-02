17 Ways My Life Has Changed Since I Turned Off All Notifications On My Phone

Hello! My name is Rega, it's nice to meet you. About six months ago, I turned off all push notifications on my phone. Like, all. My phone now lights up exclusively when I get a call.

I got rid of notifications for a variety of reasons, most centrally that I was feeling pretty high stress levels, and would feel them spike when my phone lit up. I suspected this could help.

Now, I'm not gonna tell you how to live your life, but I will tell you about a few things that've changed about mine since.