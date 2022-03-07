After leaving the appointment, Amanda said, "I sat in my car for 30 minutes and I cried," before calling her best friend, who advised her to return to the office and speak to the office manager to form a complaint, which she did.
Amanda said, "I knew that it was wrong, deep down inside me. There are only so many times that a doctor can tell you that it’s your fault that you’re sick, it’s your fault that you’re fat, or that you’re useless for being fat. There’s only so many times that you can hear that." She recounts, "I asked for the doctor, he owes me an apology."