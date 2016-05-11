 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

Filipinos Are Combining "Hamilton" And #Election2016 To Do #Ham4Halalan

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Twittipinos are waiting in the wings for you.

Posted on
Matt Ortile
Matt Ortile
BuzzFeed Staff

So! In case you didn't know, the Philippines just had its national general election and everyone's still abuzz with the eventful race and official results.

If you&#x27;re not caught up, The Diplomat wrote a great, quick rundown here.
google.com

If you're not caught up, The Diplomat wrote a great, quick rundown here.

BUT. For those of you truly in the know, you've definitely seen the hashtag games Filipinos are playing to blow off steam post-election.

One of which is:

broadwayworld.com

Yup! "Ham" as in Hamilton, the Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda that's taking the world by storm, AND "Halalan," a Tagalog word that translates to 'election.'

Advertisement

Below are some of the best ones, proving that Lin-Manuel's magnum opus is truly universal.

1. The whole thing got off to a strong start.

Twitter: @EnJillRaz

2. President-elect Rody "The Punisher" Duterte made a perfect King George.

Twitter: @larisangela

3. And vice president-elect was a good fit for plenty of the Hamilton characters.

Twitter: @heilchanel
Advertisement

4. People quickly established her as the Eliza Hamilton, too.

Twitter: @kitkatlastimosa

5. Move over, Philippa Soo.

Twitter: @dakilangewan_

6. And they didn't hold back from hitting you hard in the feels.

Twitter: @leabolante

7. 😭😭😭

Twitter: @MissPolaPotter
Advertisement

8. Robredo had a little bit of A. Ham in her, too.

Twitter: @Arsenicism

9. The very tight race between Robredo and VP candidate Bongbong Marcos was the stuff Filipino politics was made of.

Twitter: @ninemoons42

10. BBM, how do you say no to this?

Twitter: @themeeklybright

11. Nailed it.

Twitter: @deahill021
Advertisement

12. The senators weren't spared from #Ham4Halalan.

Twitter: @nikkicadiz

13. Oh sweet Chiz.

Twitter: @MissPolaPotter

14. Pacman's in the senate, mga beh.

Twitter: @nikkicadiz

15. And it'll be interesting to see if life imitates art.

Twitter: @occamsscalpel
Advertisement

16. Miriam's in #Ham4Halalan with enough sass to spare.

Twitter: @MargaCrisostomo

17. Would not be surprised if this happened.

Twitter: @chandrapepino

18. Or if this happened.

Twitter: @tweenershots

19. Nor were the candidates' kids.

Twitter: @leabolante
Advertisement

20. If anything, the kids were the easiest to Ham up.

Twitter: @meowrion

21. The Marcoses lent themselves well to a musical and political drama.

Twitter: @dakilangewan_

22. And let's not forget presidential candidate Grace Poe.

Twitter: @Arsenicism

23. Too real.

Twitter: @pissedachios
Advertisement

24. I'm gone.

Twitter: @ThatsSoYANNA

25. Basically, the whole thing was a little too perfect.

Twitter: @fegmabutin

26. The Philippines is basically a Tony Award (ER, I MEAN PULITZER)-winning drama right now and it's incredible.

Twitter: @tweenershots

We just have one question: When are you coming back to see your Twittipinos, Lin??? 💖

youtube.com

Matt Ortile (or-TEE-lay) works in editorial operations at BuzzFeed, is the editor of BuzzFeed Philippines, and is based in New York.

Contact Matt Ortile at matt.ortile@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With Culture

Follow Us On Pinterest
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App