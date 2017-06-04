Theresa May Says "Enough Is Enough" After Third Terror Attack In 3 Months

"It is time to say, enough is enough," Theresa May has said, after the third terror attack in the UK in three months.

Speaking outside Number 10 Downing Street after chairing an emergency Cobra meeting, the prime minister said the entire country had to come together to confront Islamic extremism.

Seven people died and at least 48 others were injured when suspects drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others around Borough Market on Saturday night before being shot and killed by police.



Excluding the perpetrators, 34 people have died in three separate terror attacks since March: in Westminster, Manchester, and now London Bridge.

"While the attacks are not connected, they are connected in one important sense: they are bound together by the single evil ideology that is Islamic extremism," May said. "Defeating this ideology is one of the great challenges of our time."



"We cannot and must not pretend things can continue as they are," the prime minister continued, saying more needed to be done to confront Islamic extremism in safe spaces online and the real world.

"We must be far more robust in stamping it out. That will require some difficult and often embarrassing conversations. But the whole of our country needs to come together and confront this extremism," she said.



May, who did not announce a change to the UK terror threat level – currently at severe, indicating an attack is likely but not expected imminently – as was the case after the Manchester bombing, said the government would look at giving new powers to police and counterterrorism offices, including increased custodial sentences for terror offences.

"Is it time to say, enough is enough," she said. "As a mark of respect campaigns for the general election are being suspended today. But violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow, and the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday.

"As a country, our response must be that it must always be when confronted with violence – we must come together, we must pull together, we must take on and defeat our enemies."