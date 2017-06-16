This Is How MPs Are Remembering Jo Cox One Year On

"We have far more in common with each other than things that divide us."

To mark a year since Jo Cox was killed, MPs from all parties have been posting on social media and attending events to remember the Labour MP and send thoughts to her family The 41-year-old who had been an MP for just over a year, was murdered in a street in her Batley & Spen constituency by a far-right sympathiser on 16 June 2016.

Remembering our Jo today & everyday. #moreincommon @BigGetTogether

Remembering my friend & colleague Jo Cox today. Her memory, her values & her spirit shine brighter than ever. #lovelikeJo #MoreInCommon

A year on, the amazing legacy of Jo Cox still reflects the passionate and committed life she led. We truly have #MoreInCommon

Remembering the brave, humane, generous Jo Cox today. Sending love to Brendan, his children and the whole family. #MoreInCommon

Thinking of beautiful Jo and her incredible, brave family more than ever today #MoreInCommon #LoveLikeJo

I'm still upset that the incredible Jo Cox is gone, but determined that she'll never be forgotten. #JoCox… https://t.co/pLhE3HYQpQ

1 year ago today, we lost one of our brightest stars, and @HouseofCommons, @UKLabour & the country are poorer without her #MoreInCommon

Today we remember our compassionate, brave and inspirational colleague and friend, Jo Cox #MoreInCommon

Remembering my colleague #JoCox who was murdered for her beliefs and the legacy of hope and kindness she left

❤️ https://t.co/T3TD4nKMLs

Poignant day for our community as we remember friend and colleague, the wonderful, luminous Jo Cox killed a year ag… https://t.co/qEaigIMO9z

Thinking of @JoCoxFoundation 's family today. Rest in peace lovely Jo x

Very much thinking of you @MrBrendanCox, the kids and all of your family today #MoreInCommon https://t.co/gKiby5fmxp

Hard to believe this horrific incident was a year ago today. Politics has not got better since and we miss Jo badly… https://t.co/vqsUHwU11s

Her smile. The bubbly way she said "Hi". Her energy, principles & commitment. Things I remember about Jo Cox today… https://t.co/8Co4M3KQvC

Quite agree - a remarkable wife, mother, sister, daughter, friend & MP https://t.co/3qY3g6p0cZ

#MoreInCommon ❤

Remembering Jo today - & thanking Jo's family & friends for strength not just to keep Jo's words alive, but make th… https://t.co/o6Oi8iadJk

Last time I saw Jo was at a party she organised,next time I was due to see her was a party she organised. She'd love us all getting together

MPs have been attending events as part of the Great Get Together, a project put together by the Jo Cox foundation which will be aiming to bring communities together around the country

Proudly wearing my #MoreInCommon sticker ready for @great_together events tomorrow in Cardiff West

Honoured to stand together with @stmarks_academy, @MsLPeterkin and @Petebrierley to remember @JoCoxFoundation for t… https://t.co/BcYomOnWWI

Our @great_together team at #Cardiff Central station this morning giving out cakes & information about this weekend… https://t.co/LvcNgEXbtM

Come and join us for a charity coffee morning at the Three Trees in CW #GreatGetTogether @JoCoxFoundation 11am-1pm

Great to join @annamcmorrin @JoStevensLabour @great_together this morning handing out goodies to commuters!… https://t.co/x0AWDkbHaf

#GreatGetTogether at our Wath office - all welcome

The parliamentarians were also remembering Cox by sharing some of her most powerful quotes, and urging people to remind themselves that they have more in common with others than they may think

Today marks 1 year since the tragic murder of our colleague & sister Jo Cox. We won't forget her words #moreincommon

Remembering the wonderful Jo Cox today. "We have far more in common with each other than things that divide us"

For Jo x #MoreInCommon





#MoreInCommon

Marie Le Conte is a politics and media reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Marie Le Conte at marie.leconte@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.