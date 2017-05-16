Get Our App!
Politics

Jeremy Corbyn Just Had To Tell The Crowd To Stop Booing The Media At Labour’s Manifesto Launch

The audience at the launch booed a question about immigration from Channel 5’s political editor and cheered when the Morning Star asked Corbyn about the “shockingly biased media”.

Marie Le Conte
Marie Le Conte
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Paul Ellis / AFP / Getty Images

Jeremy Corbyn had to tell Labour supporters to stop booing journalists at the launch of the party’s general election manifesto in Bradford on Tuesday.

After giving a speech introducing Labour’s policies, Corbyn took questions from audience members and journalists.

When Channel 5 News political editor Andy Bell stood up to ask Corbyn if he thought that lower immigration would be a good thing for the country, the crowd began booing.

The Labour leader then intervened to tell his supporters: “No, please, let’s have respect for everyone who wants to ask a question, including members of the media – by the way, I’m a member of the NUJ [National Union of Journalists].”

Another question from left-wing newspaper the Morning Star drew cheers and clapping from the crowd when the reporter asked Corbyn: “Can anything be done about the shockingly biased media?”

While Corbyn agreed that some media outlets were “biased” against him, he added that “journalists, journalism and a free press are intrinsic to a civil society”, but that Labour “will ensure there is diversity of all our media outlets in this country so that everybody can take an informed opinion”.

The audience started booing again as Daily Mirror political editor Jack Blanchard asked why Corbyn thought that his poll ratings were so low when his policies seemed popular with the public.

And according to a photograph circulating on Twitter, a Labour supporter stood behind BBC political editor Laura Kuennsberg with a sign saying “fake news” sign during the speech.

View this image ›



Marie Le Conte is a politics and media reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Marie Le Conte at marie.leconte@buzzfeed.com.
