Here Is What The Final 8 Opinion Polls Are Predicting For The General Election

Every opinion poll released on the eve of the general election suggested the Conservative party is on course to win a majority in Thursday's vote.

Of the eight pollsters who released their last set of data before the country started voting, ICM and BMG showed the biggest potential Tory majority, as they both had the party on 46%.

Survation, meanwhile, was the least optimistic pollster for Theresa May, and predicted that her party would get 41.3% of the vote, which would still, however, be far more than the 36.9% David Cameron got in 2015.

The other five revealed figures between the two extremes, with ComRes and Panelbase having the Tories on 44%, Opinium and Kantar on 43%, and YouGov on 42%.

Labour, on the other hand, is expected to do better than 2015's 30.4% and get between 33% and 40.4% of the vote, as predicted by BMG and Survation.

ComRes and ICM both have Jeremy Corbyn's party on 34%, YouGov on 35%, Opinium and Panelbase on 36%, and Kantar on 38%.

The gap in predictions was smaller for the other parties, with the Lib Dems expected to get between 7% and 10% of the vote, and thus stay around the 7.9% share of the vote they got in 2015, while UKIP is broadly expected to collapse, going from 12.6% in 2015 to between 2.4% and 5%.