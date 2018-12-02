Prostesters Attacked The Arc De Triomphe In The Third Weekend Of Riots In Paris

Police targeted rioters along the Champs-Elysees with tear gas and water cannons, effectively turning the city's most famous avenue into a battle zone for the second weekend in a row. Veronique De Viguerie / Getty Images

Tear gas was also used at Tuileries Garden and near the Louvre. Abdulmonam Eassa / AFP / Getty Images

French interior minister Christophe Castaner described the attack on the famous Paris monument as "intolerable". Les scènes auxquelles nous avons assisté ce matin sont intolérables. La volonté affichée et assumée de s’attaquer à nos forces de l’ordre, aux symboles de notre pays, sont une insulte à la République. Soutien et confiance aux effectifs mobilisés. https://t.co/CCx4pqJM7K

"The will shown and assumed to attack our forces of order, the symbols of our country, are an insult to the Republic," Castaner tweeted.



So far, 300 people have been arrested in Paris alone this weekend, according to police, and 37,000 law enforcement officers have been deployed around the country to restore order amid the riots.

More than 100 people are believed to have been injured in the rioting in Paris Saturday, including 17 members of the security forces.



Abdulmonam Eassa / AFP / Getty Images

The riots – dubbed “gilets jaunes” after the high visibility yellow that drivers in France have to carry in their cars – began on November 17 as protests over rising fuel costs. Veronique De Viguerie / Getty Images

But the unrest also represents a growing anger over an increased cost of living in the country, and toward French president Emmanuel Macron's economic policies.



Speaking from the G20 summit in Argentina Saturday, Macron described the situation in Paris as "chaos" and accused those committing violence of manipulating public dissatisfaction.



"What happened in Paris today has nothing to do with the peaceful expression of legitimate anger," Macron said.

"There is no reason why the security forces should be attacked, that shops should be looted, that public or private buildings be burned, that passersby or journalists be threatened, that the triumphal arch should be defiled," he continued.

Abdulmonam Eassa / AFP / Getty Images

Abdulmonam Eassa / AFP / Getty Images

Macron said he planned to hold an interdepartmental meeting to address the unrest upon his return to France on Sunday. "The culprits of these violence do not want change, want no improvement, they want chaos: they betray the causes they claim to serve and manipulate," Macron said. "They will be identified and held accountable for their actions before the courts."



"I will always respect the challenge, I'll always listen to the opposition, but I'll never accept violence," he added.



Veronique De Viguerie / Getty Images

Veronique De Viguerie / Getty Images

Visiting police headquarters in Paris on Saturday, French prime minister Edouard Philippe echoed Macron's call for protesters to begin a dialogue with the government.

"We are committed to dialogue and freedom of expression," Philippe said. "Anyone wishing to work on the definition of solutions will be welcome. I said it yesterday: the door of Matignon is open to them."

