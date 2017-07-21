Labour Has Accused Boots Of "Infantilising" Women Over Morning-After Pill Charges

"This infantilises women, Boots' largest customer base, and suggests Boots take a moral position against women's choices which is unacceptable," said the letter, which was led by Women's PLP chair Jess Phillips and cosigned by MPs including Harriet Harman, Yvette Cooper, and Diana Johnson.

In a recent letter to the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), Boots's chief pharmacist Marc Donovan said lowering the price of emergency contraception could lead the firm "to be accused of incentivising inappropriate use" of such drugs . Members of the the parliamentary Labour party's women's group have now put further pressure on Boots to reduce the price of emergency contraception with a letter sent to Donovan on Friday, making particular criticism of his justification of their pricing strategy.

A group of Labour MPs have written to high street pharmacy chain Boots urging it to back down on its decision to charge approximately £15 more for emergency contraception than rival businesses.

Labour women join @bpas1968 in their campaign to demand @BootsUK rethink moral judgements and sheepish assertions o… https://t.co/8CvROgxyuP

The letter welcomed the recent decision by Superdrug and Tesco to lower the price of emergency contraception to around £13, and urged Boots to do the same.

"It will improve women’s access to a vital method of back-up contraception, is supported by the majority of the public, is clearly commercially possible and will end the sexist sub-charge on emergency contraception," the letter continued.



More than 10,000 members of the public had also contacted Boots asking them to reconsider their policies on emergency contraception using an email form set up by BPAS as part of the charity's JustSayNon campaign, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

In a statement earlier this week, Donovan told BuzzFeed News: "The consultation helps the pharmacist offer important sexual healthcare advice to women and helps us prevent emergency contraception from being misused or overused."

A spokesperson for BPAS said the charity "couldn’t agree more with Jess Phillips – this is infantilising, patronising, and we won’t stand for this kind of attitude in 2017".

BPAS added that it was "bitterly ironic" that Boots had faced such a backlash after they refused to lower the price of emergency contraception based on fear of sparking complaints from customers.

"The reaction over the last 24 hours shows just how badly they misjudged public opinion on this.

"Women are also incredibly offended by the suggestion that they might not be capable of using emergency contraception “appropriately” if the price was lowered.



"This is simply patronising, and we won’t stand for this kind of attitude in 2017."



A spokesperson for Boots was unavailable for further comment at the time of writing.

"Boots’ silence indicates that they now realise they cannot defend the indefensible," the spokesperson for BPAS added.



"It’s time that they do the right thing, admit that they made a mistake, and commit to reducing the price of this essential and incredibly safe medication."

Read the letter in full here: