Seven ancient tombs containing mummified cats have been discovered in the Egyptian village of Saqqara, southeast of Cairo.

The tombs are believed to be from the pharaonic age Fifth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom, and they can be dated back 6,000 years.

Among the discoveries were several cat mummies, as well as wooden statues of cats and other animals. A number of scarab mummies were also discovered, which, according to Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, are the first of their kind to be found in the area.