Tory MP Charlie Elphicke Has Been Reported To The Police Over "Serious Allegations"

Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has been reported to the police following "serious allegations" about his behaviour.



The politician, who represents Dover in the House of Commons, was suspended by the Tory party late on Friday night.

The newly-appointed chief whip Julian Smith said in a short statement: "I have suspended the Conservative Party Whip from Charlie Elphicke MP following serious allegations that have been referred to the police".



The nature of the allegations against Elphicke is not known. He strongly denied any wrongdoing in a tweet on Friday night, tweeting: "the party tipped off the press before telling me of my suspension. I am not aware of what the alleged claims are and I deny any wrongdoing."