A Tory Candidate Has Been Suspended From The Party Over A Sexual Assault Claim

A Conservative parliamentary candidate has been suspended from the party following an accusation of sexual assault.



Stuart Cullen, who unsuccessfully stood for the party in June's general election in the Glasgow North constituency, was accused of sexual assault in a social media post by a woman who was at university with him.

The woman said she was a "naive" 18-year-old at the time of the incident and was speaking out because she believed Cullen, who currently works for a private equity business in London, would soon be given a safe Tory seat and therefore stand a good chance of becoming an MP in the near future.

Cullen has removed his social media profiles from the internet and has yet to respond to the allegations. A spokesperson for his employers, Pantheon Ventures, declined to comment.



The woman gave BuzzFeed News permission to share her claims but asked not to be named or otherwise identified in news stories.



"I’ve been reading the sexual assault in Westminster stories," she wrote in the post making the accusation. "When I was a student at Oxford university, Stuart Cullen, who ran (unsuccessfully) as a Conservative MP in the last election, sexually assaulted me."

"I was 18, naive, less than a term into university, and lacking in a robust support network."

"I never reported him, even after he sent me a message a day or so later saying he should have been ‘kicked out of college for what I [he] did.’

"Fellow students heard about the situation and I spent the next few years pretending to not be mortified and upset by ‘Stuart raped [name]’ jokes. Many of those students now work in the media.



"I didn’t call bullshit at the time but I do now, partly because he’ll probably be given a safe seat to run for in the next election. #MeToo"

