This Is What Saudi Lobbying Of British Politicians Looks Like. It Involves A Lot Of Potted Crab.

Saudi Arabia's lobbying of British politicians takes many forms, ranging from free trips to the kingdom to offers of employment by think tanks closely tied to the Saudi royal family.



The arrival of the new Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, on a three day state visit to the UK, accompanied by an enormous advertising campaign, has again focussed attention on the excess deployed by the country to win hearts and minds in the UK.

This includes the enormous hampers of food sent directly to dozens of leading British political figures, including prime minister Theresa May, on behalf of the Saudi government.

At least fifty such packages were sent last Christmas to leading British political figures, ranging from the prime minister to friendly MPs and peers, according to an individual who supplied BuzzFeed News with images of the hampers being packed. The person expressed surprise that politicians were willing to accept such gifts from the regime, given the Saudi role in the war in Yemen.