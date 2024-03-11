    The Oscars 2024 Best Moments: Here's Our Unofficial Awards

    Because Messi was the real winner of the night.

    Jessica Brunt
    by Jessica Brunt

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You've probably already seen who won what at this year's Oscars, but some of the moments we can't stop obsessing over from this year's event weren't always related to the nominees.

    Enter our alternative unnoficial awards, where we recognise some of the unsung heroes of the night.

    NBC

    From the stinking cute to the downright awkward, we've compiled a list of our very own categories and winners from The Oscars 2024...

    🏆Co-ordinated Couple 🏆

    Emily Blunt in a glittering gown with layered necklaces and John Krasinski in a white tuxedo with a bow tie
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty Images

    It was a hard-fought category thanks to entries from Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, and Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison, but this matching ensemble from actress of the moment Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski pipped the other contenders to the post.

    🏆 Most Awkward Moment 🏆

    Twitter: @_GLVSS_
    If you haven't heard about host Jimmy Kemmel's awkward exchange with Robert Downey Jr, then you might just find your toes wanting to curl.

    🏆 Best Dressed 🏆

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Sarah Morris / WireImage

    Drumroll please...and the winners are Emma Stone and Colman Domingo! Her dress might have broken as she took to the stage, but Emma styled it out to perfection. Special mentions must go to Danielle Brooks and Carey Mulligan however for their stunning gowns.

    🏆 Best Reaction Tweet 🏆

    Twitter: @jenelleriley
    Need we say more?! You are Kenough.

    🏆 The Nominee Who Deserved More 🏆

    Man in a black suit and tie posing at an event with a small trophy statue in the background
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty Images

    The memes might have already been doing the rounds, but we couldn't not give a shout out to Bradley Cooper who lost out to Cillian Murphy in the best actor category, making his losses at the awards head into double digits.

    🏆 Best Winner's Speech 🏆

    Da&#x27;Vine smiling, holding an Oscar award, wearing a sparkling dress with feathery details
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    Giving us all the heart we want from our Oscar winner speeches, this award could go to no other than Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Her winning performance was described by Lupita Nyong'o as “a tribute to those who have helped others heal in spite of their own pain.”

    🏆 Most Unexpected Plot Twist 🏆

    Two people on stage at an event, one in formal attire and the other minimally dressed holding a sign in front
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

    John Cena's reenactment of a streaker disrupting David Niven and Elizabeth Taylor was the storyline none of us expected in 2024.

    🏆 Actor Who Was Robbed 🏆

    @buzzfeeduk

    HE WAS ROBBED OF BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR! The Anatomy of A Fall pup became viral overnight as he’s seen “clapping” in the audience #oscars #oscars2024 #messi #messithedog #ryangosling

    ♬ original sound - BuzzFeed UK
    Clapping dog `Messi might have been overlooked for his starring role in Anatomy of a Fall, but we can just see how well-respected he is by his peers in this video. Quite right too.

    🏆 Best Red Carpet Moment 🏆

    Vanessa Hudgens in elegant long-sleeve gown with a train posing on the red carpet
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty Images

    This award is reserved for the glowing Vanessa Hudgens and her baby bump, clearly.

    🏆 Best Dramatic Performance🏆

    Three performers in pink sequined attire on stage with hats
    Rich Polk / Variety via Getty Images

    Making co-star Margot Robbie giggle, wearing a pink glittery suit, and being carried around the stage...Ryan Gosling, we salute you.

    🏆 Best Supporting Role 🏆

    @huffpostuk

    Liza Koshy takes a tumble on the Oscars red carpet!! 😬 #fy #fyp #oscars #oscars2024 #LizaKoshy

    ♬ original sound - HuffPost UK
    Liza Koshy's fall was styled out with humour and grace, but the best supporting role goes to the people who dashed in to help her up and re-arrange her dreamy dress. Goals!