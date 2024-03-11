The Oscars 2024 Best Moments: Here's Our Unofficial Awards

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Because Messi was the real winner of the night.
Jimmy Kimmel… awkward Robert Downey Jr. “jokes” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/iTsY9xea3B— think.™🌊 ▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀ (@_GLVSS_) March 10, 2024
When you lose the Oscar but win the show. #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/NQLiZxMasK— Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) March 11, 2024
@buzzfeeduk
HE WAS ROBBED OF BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR! The Anatomy of A Fall pup became viral overnight as he’s seen “clapping” in the audience #oscars #oscars2024 #messi #messithedog #ryangosling♬ original sound - BuzzFeed UK
@huffpostuk
Liza Koshy takes a tumble on the Oscars red carpet!! 😬 #fy #fyp #oscars #oscars2024 #LizaKoshy♬ original sound - HuffPost UK