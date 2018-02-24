 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Episode 36: BARNA-BYE

So long and thanks for all the CAAAAAAAAARP!

Posted on
Is It On?
Is It On?
BuzzFeed Staff

Former Kiwi Barnaby Joyce has finally resigned as deputy prime minister and leader of the Nationals… but who will succeed him?

Tracey Nearmy / AAPImage

Can you even name another Nat? Take our quiz!

Advertisement

And does Joyce know how to use a tea towel?

I’m not convinced Barnaby knows what he’s doing with this tea towel.
Sarah Martin @msmarto

I’m not convinced Barnaby knows what he’s doing with this tea towel.

Reply Retweet Favorite

We also discuss Mathias Cormann’s time in the top job, and ask the big questions: will Lane try some Belgian beer this weekend?

Here's the full wibble wobble dance by Australia's next acting prime minister Mathias Cormann. (This was his first… https://t.co/n85vi76ByE
Alice Workman @workmanalice

Here's the full wibble wobble dance by Australia's next acting prime minister Mathias Cormann. (This was his first… https://t.co/n85vi76ByE

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tune in to find out all this... and more.

1. Click the embedded link above to stream the show directly from this page.

2. Is It On? is available in Apple podcasts.

3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!

Questions? Comments? Email alice.workman@buzzfeed.com.

Contact Is It On? at nicola.harvey+isiton@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With AUNews

Advertisement