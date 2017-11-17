Episode 31: YES

Alice and Lane take you inside the celebrations and negotiations of an historic week in Australia, where 61.6% of the country voted YES to legalising same-sex marriage.

We’re joined by three of the politicians who have been at the forefront of the debate both politically and personally: Liberal senator Dean Smith popped in to talk about what it was like to introduce the bill that is set to legalise same-sex marriage in Australia.

Advertisement

Labor senator Penny Wong talks us about THAT PHOTO of her crying when she heard the news.

And Greens senator Janet Rice tells Lane how much this result means for her and her wife Penny.

Lane also spoke to Christine Forster at the YES party in Sydney… just after she had gotten off the phone with her big brother, Tony Abbott.

Listen now:

1. Click the embedded link above to stream the show directly from this page.

2. Is It On? is available in Apple podcasts. 3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode! Questions? Comments? Email alice.workman@buzzfeed.com.

Contact Is It On? at nicola.harvey+isiton@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!