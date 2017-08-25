Episode 19: Chris Bowen Just Winked At Me

Alice and Mark learn all the secrets and fun facts about Parliament House with politico and host of the new ABC documentary The House, Annabel Crabb — including the time Tony Abbott got so drunk he slept through a night of voting.
The Labor frat house is back for an unhinged version of ~gallery whispers~. Chris Bowen, Jason Clare and Ed Husic dish the dirt on each other and it gets…pretty loose.
Also, it’s Mark’s last episode. Sad!
