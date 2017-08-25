 go to content
Episode 19: Chris Bowen Just Winked At Me

Gallery whispers is BACK baby!

Is It On?
BuzzFeed Staff

Alice and Mark learn all the secrets and fun facts about Parliament House with politico and host of the new ABC documentary The House, Annabel Crabb — including the time Tony Abbott got so drunk he slept through a night of voting.

Anna Mendoza / BuzzFeed News

The Labor frat house is back for an unhinged version of ~gallery whispers~. Chris Bowen, Jason Clare and Ed Husic dish the dirt on each other and it gets…pretty loose.

Also, it’s Mark’s last episode. Sad!

Anna Mendoza / BuzzFeed News

Listen now:

1. Click the embedded link above to stream the show directly from this page.

2. Is It On? is available in iTunes.

3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!

Questions? Comments? Email alice.workman@buzzfeed.com.

Contact Is It On? at nicola.harvey+isiton@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

