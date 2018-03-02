 back to top
Episode 37: Blinded By The White(board)

One Whiteboard Outside Estimates, Michaelia.

Michaelia Cash literally hid behind a whiteboard after threatening to publicly name all the young women in Bill Shorten’s office that she’s heard ~rumours~ about.

Farcical scenes at Parliament House, as security guards wheel out a whiteboard to stop media filming Michaelia Cash arriving at a #estimates committee hearing https://t.co/YZXC7VxE6S
Farcical scenes at Parliament House, as security guards wheel out a whiteboard to stop media filming Michaelia Cash arriving at a #estimates committee hearing https://t.co/YZXC7VxE6S

Yes, that really happened. We’ll explain why.

Also we have the latest update on the AFP raids on the AWU offices which saw an adviser from Cash’s office resign last year. Alice spoke to a journalist who claims they received a tip-off about the raids from then justice minister Michael Keenan’s office.

Oh yeah and we have a new deputy prime minister, Michael "MickMack" McCormack. A week in politics is a LONG time!

