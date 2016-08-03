 back to top
23 Tweets That'll Prove The Philippines Is So Ready For Pokémon Go

"Pokemon Go is now available in the Philippines. CHAR(mander)!"

Isabelle Laureta
It's been almost a month since Pokémon Go was released and started making childhood dreams come true.

Twitter: @qabriels

1. But not every country was #blessed to have the app immediately available. Like the Philippines.

Kelan kaba magiging available sa PH Pokemon Go? 😭
John Cedrick Julaton @Cedrickjcj

Kelan kaba magiging available sa PH Pokemon Go? 😭

2. Of course, Filipino Pokémon trainers are shattered.

Sherwin Sowy @ssowy

Me while waiting for Pokémon GO to launch in the Philippines.
Sherwin Sowy @ssowy

Me while waiting for Pokémon GO to launch in the Philippines.

3. We get that feeling of being left out.

Pokemon Go Ph forum @teamMewtwoPh

@NianticLabs @PokemonGoApp we are still waiting for the release of #PokemonGO in the Philippines.#WeWantPokemonGoPH
Pokemon Go Ph forum @teamMewtwoPh

@NianticLabs @PokemonGoApp we are still waiting for the release of #PokemonGO in the Philippines.#WeWantPokemonGoPH

NOTHING NEW.

4. Social media is not a safe place for our feelings anymore.

Toasty (・ω・) @ToastyCCC

@TotallyToastie Pokemon GO is not out in the Philippines yet so...
Toasty (・ω・) @ToastyCCC

@TotallyToastie Pokemon GO is not out in the Philippines yet so...

5. So we just make the most of what we have. Like listening to the Pokémon theme song on Spotify.

Mica @micaelabaguio

When d people in d Philippines is so hype 4 Pokémon Go but d game s still not out so they just listen 2 d theme song
Mica @micaelabaguio

When d people in d Philippines is so hype 4 Pokémon Go but d game s still not out so they just listen 2 d theme song

6. Or coming up with conspiracy theories.

Luigi Cat @luwedgie_

The real reason kung bakit wala pa ring Pokemon Go sa Pilipinas
Luigi Cat @luwedgie_

The real reason kung bakit wala pa ring Pokemon Go sa Pilipinas

7. And playing other games that feature characters who DON'T EVEN LOOK REMOTELY LIKE CHARMANDER.

marcquee @marcqueee

😐 Yeah Philippines doesn't have Pokémon and I currently have no Internet
marcquee @marcqueee

😐 Yeah Philippines doesn't have Pokémon and I currently have no Internet

8. Filipinos are waiting. EVERY. SINGLE. DAMN. DAY.

carlo morales @SiKuyaMoy

My search engines ... Pokémon Go shall be released here in Philippines. RIGHT NOW 😇😇😇😇😇
carlo morales @SiKuyaMoy

My search engines ... Pokémon Go shall be released here in Philippines. RIGHT NOW 😇😇😇😇😇

9. And we want you to know that our patience is *slightly* wearing thin.

cham @robcham

is Pokemon Go available in the Philippines stay tuned to all the sites that will try and trick you into thinking it is today
cham @robcham

is Pokemon Go available in the Philippines stay tuned to all the sites that will try and trick you into thinking it is today

10. So just please don't fucking play with our feelings anymore!

Ayoko na umasa. Zzzzzz. https://t.co/S5GEiUo9H6
Carlos Araneta @chuck_araneta

Ayoko na umasa. Zzzzzz. https://t.co/S5GEiUo9H6

11. WE'RE SO READY TO BE THE VERY BEST (LIKE NO ONE EVER WAS).

Alex Tomas @alxtomas

When Pokémon Go finally hits the Philippines
Alex Tomas @alxtomas

When Pokémon Go finally hits the Philippines

12. We've waited long enough, like how we waited for the Togepi egg to hatch on the anime.

27 days and still no Pokemon GO in the Philippines.
Kristoffer Villegas @kristoffer291

27 days and still no Pokemon GO in the Philippines.

13. How long do you expect us to sit and wait, clenching our firsts around our empty Pokéballs??????

pewpewpies @dwansta1

Me and my wife when Pokémon Go is officially released in the Philippines............... Year 2091
pewpewpies @dwansta1

Me and my wife when Pokémon Go is officially released in the Philippines............... Year 2091

14. This is an emergency. Lifelong dreams are being crushed.

. @gabmedina12

why isn't the philippines allowing me to fulfill my lifelong dream of becoming a real life pokemon trainer? :(((
. @gabmedina12

why isn't the philippines allowing me to fulfill my lifelong dream of becoming a real life pokemon trainer? :(((

15. I mean, if there's one good outcome from depriving us of happiness, it's that it made us more creative.

Pokemon Go Philippines v.99.0 😂😂 Credits
riyabells @pakjadineganon

Pokemon Go Philippines v.99.0 😂😂 Credits

16. But for the most part, it's making us a bit delusional.

Christian Climaco @ceclimaco

Pokémon Go's finally working in the Philippines! Not sure if a Spearow or a Pidgey. #EasyCatch #PokemonGo
Christian Climaco @ceclimaco

Pokémon Go's finally working in the Philippines! Not sure if a Spearow or a Pidgey. #EasyCatch #PokemonGo

17. Like, seriously. HELP US.

Migs Santillan @migs_santi

Everyone has Pokemon Go, and all I have are these dang Pikachus in my room. :( #pokemongo #philippines
Migs Santillan @migs_santi

Everyone has Pokemon Go, and all I have are these dang Pikachus in my room. :( #pokemongo #philippines

18. MAKE THE PHILIPPINES GREAT AGAIN.

Edeina Castillo @EdeinaCastillo

The only thing I'm complaining about in the Philippines is the fact that I can't play Pokemon GO.
Edeina Castillo @EdeinaCastillo

The only thing I'm complaining about in the Philippines is the fact that I can't play Pokemon GO.

19. It's a national crisis and should be addressed immediately.

SNAFU @prinzzlo

The Philippines has bigger problems Like when are we getting Pokemon Go for real
SNAFU @prinzzlo

The Philippines has bigger problems Like when are we getting Pokemon Go for real

20. This is madness. MADNESS, I TELL YOU!

محمد ماليك @mohdmalic12

When you are playing Pokemon Go in the philippines.. Where are all the pokemons ?? 😲😂
محمد ماليك @mohdmalic12

When you are playing Pokemon Go in the philippines.. Where are all the pokemons ?? 😲😂

21. We can't afford to wake up to another Pokémon-less morning.

@24OrasGMA Pokemon Go Philippines hahah
iChrisFernandez @iChrisFernandez

@24OrasGMA Pokemon Go Philippines hahah

22. Just tell us what we need to do so Pokémon Go can finally be released in the Philippines, and we'll do it.

sie lok @_loksie

developers: why do you think we should officially release pokemon go in the philippines me:
sie lok @_loksie

developers: why do you think we should officially release pokemon go in the philippines me:

23. And we promise you won't regret ever giving the Filipinos what they deserve.

Me once Pokemon Go gets released in the Philippines na. (c) @xenayot
Doc Pseudo-bayot @stevensarigumba

Me once Pokemon Go gets released in the Philippines na. (c) @xenayot

Contributor to BuzzFeed Philippines.

Isabelle Laureta

Contact Isabelle Laureta at theisabellelaureta@gmail.com.

