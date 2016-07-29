The New Philippine President's First 30 Days In Office, Explained For Americans

Rappler

That was the central theme of his presidential campaign: to eliminate crime and corruption, particularly caused by illegal drugs. He vowed to execute a major crackdown in the first six months of his term to bring criminal activity nationwide down to 0%. It's a pretty aggressive timeline, considering the fact that Filipino presidents only get to have a single six-year term. No re-elections.

When he was mayor of Davao City, he was known (and has admitted, time and again) for eliminating drug personalities and individuals suspected of petty crimes in Davao City through extreme measures (i.e. summary execution).

In an interview with Rappler in 2015, Duterte was firm on his extreme measures to abolish criminal activity. “When I said I’ll stop criminality, I’ll stop criminality,” he said. “If I have to kill you, I’ll kill you. Personally.” Even as he became president-elect, his stances did not waver in the slightest.