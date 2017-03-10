Get Our News App

Two People Died In Demonstrations After South Korea’s President Was Forced From Office

People marched both in support of and against the decision made by the country’s constitutional court in the capital Seoul on Friday.

Rival demonstrations swept the South Korean capital Seoul on Friday after a court forced the country’s first female president, Park Guen-hye, from office.

Anti-Park protesters holding signs reading “this is our nation, this is our justice.” Kim Hong-ji / Reuters

Supporters of Park protested outside the Constitutional Court when it upheld parliament’s decision to impeach her following allegations of corruption — the first time a democratically elected leader of the country has been removed from office.

Ahn Young-joon / AP

Protesters were reported to have shouted “let’s destroy the constitutional court,” and police said two men died during the demonstration.

Ahn Young-joon / AP

Jung Yeon-je / AFP / Getty Images

The men were both identified only by the surname Kim and as being aged 72 and 66 years old. The first is believed to have died in the hospital after a speaker fell from a police bus, and he was found bleeding profusely from his head. A man, who is alleged to have taken control of the police bus, has been arrested.

Kim Hong-ji / Reuters

The 66-year-old Kim was found unconscious in a subway station. Two more people are in a critical condition, Yonhap reported.

Jung Yeon-je / AFP / Getty Images

Meanwhile, anti-Park protesters held a candlelit vigil down the road from the court Friday evening to show their support for the decision.

Kim Hong-ji / Reuters

People at the rally held up red banners reading “Park Geun-hye impeachment, candlelight victory!”

Jung Yeon-je / AFP / Getty Images

Others celebrated by wearing outfits covered in brightly colored LED bulbs.

Kim Hong-ji / Reuters

Jung Yeon-je / AFP / Getty Images

Lee Tae-ho, who led the protest movement to oust Park, told the rally, “We did it. We the citizens, the sovereign of this country, opened a new chapter in history,” Reuters reported.

This dog is sporting a sign saying “Park Geun-hye is impeached, we won.” Kim Hong-ji / Reuters


Francis Whittaker is a homepage editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
