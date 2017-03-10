Two People Died In Demonstrations After South Korea’s President Was Forced From Office

Rival demonstrations swept the South Korean capital Seoul on Friday after a court forced the country’s first female president, Park Guen-hye, from office.
Lee Tae-ho, who led the protest movement to oust Park, told the rally, “We did it. We the citizens, the sovereign of this country, opened a new chapter in history,” Reuters reported.
