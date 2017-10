Emerald Pellot for BuzzFeed News

My mom was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia when I was about 5 and she was about 32. In a nutshell, schizophrenia is a brain disorder that distorts reality. In television and film, people with schizophrenia are portrayed as everything from violent offenders, to spooky transients who to talk to themselves to magical beings who have the ability to see other worlds and of course, to the classic conspiracy theorist with a tinfoil head wrap.

None of these representations demonstrate who my mom is: an artistic, kind, and funny person who happens to hear and see things that other people can’t.

There is no universal experience of any mental illness, and schizophrenia occurs in wide and varied ways. It affects individuals and families with profound, and sometimes devastating, consequences. Mental health should be taken seriously by institutions, governments, and healthcare practitioners — but that doesn’t mean things always have to be so serious. Sometimes when you and your mom occupy different realities things can get a little silly.