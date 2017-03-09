These Three Friends Got Vasectomies On The Same Day From The Same Doctor

3. All three couples had already been considering the long-term birth control option.

Lisa Diaz

“My husband Paul and I decided we were very happy with our family size and had been talking about possibly closing up shop so that we can soon ditch the diapers phase and get on with our lives,” Lisa told BuzzFeed Health. “And no, I was not about to get back on the pill or have [a tubal ligation], so my husband was open to learning more about the procedure.”

“It was my idea first,” Sabrina told BuzzFeed Health. “We always knew we wanted two kids. We’ve been blessed with two healthy boys, so it was the perfect time.”

“Vanessa and I talked in the past that we didn’t want more than two kids,” John told BuzzFeed Health. “Why risk it? I heard the surgery was a quick recovery and she had already been through childbirth, so that was my contribution.”