You've probably heard about it — maybe you even remember seeing it once — but you're not really sure what it is or even where to find it.

The female condom (FC2) is a non-hormonal barrier method of birth control. But instead of going on a penis, it goes in a vagina, which is why it's also sometimes referred to as an internal condom. For more information, BuzzFeed Health spoke with a few experts who could demystify this lesser-known contraceptive:

* Dr. Harry Fisch, clinical professor of urology and reproductive medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, and chief corporate officer of Veru Healthcare, which distributes FC2

* Dr. Lauren Streicher, associate clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University’s medical school, The Feinberg School of Medicine