These CEOs Experienced "The Reality" Of Homelessness Through VR And It's Beyond Parody

The CEOSleepout is an Australian charity event that aims to break the cycle of homelessness.

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

The CEOSleepout is a charity initiative from the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Every year, CEOs from across Australia come together to "sleep out" for one night, donating money to the charity and experiencing for themselves how thousands of homeless Australians live every day.

People can also "sponsor" a CEO who is sleeping out. Each CEO has a target amount they are trying to reach – some aim for close to $150,000, others just try to earn as much as they can.

The 2017 CEOSleepout began on Thursday, with hundreds of CEOs parking themselves in locations across Australia's major cities. They were provided with cardboard to lie on and tried their best to sleep through the cold winter night. Good on them.

However, one aspect of the event has caused outrage online, after the CEOSleepout Twitter account posted a video of CEOs using virtual reality (VR) to "get a glimpse of the realities faced by the people who experience this every day."

Our Sydney CEOs using virtual reality to get a glimpse of the realities faced by the people who experience this eve… https://t.co/QFHgdt3hrl
CEOSleepout @CEOSleepout

Our Sydney CEOs using virtual reality to get a glimpse of the realities faced by the people who experience this eve… https://t.co/QFHgdt3hrl

The VR set-up was almost immediately criticised on social media, with people calling it "tone deaf" and "vile poverty porn."

@CEOSleepout When you want to be woke but don't actually want to mingle with the dirty poors
Uncanny Valley Forge @faust_arp1990

@CEOSleepout When you want to be woke but don't actually want to mingle with the dirty poors

@CEOSleepout Yes! Dealing with the virtual cold, the virtual violence, the virtual hunger, the virtual untreated il… https://t.co/IFxJBnCAKW
David Scott Aubrey @davidakaclean

@CEOSleepout Yes! Dealing with the virtual cold, the virtual violence, the virtual hunger, the virtual untreated il… https://t.co/IFxJBnCAKW

Next year's CEO sleepout: we take our brave leaders on a tour of a gallery that includes a portrait of a below median income earner
Max Chalmers @MaxChalmers90

Next year's CEO sleepout: we take our brave leaders on a tour of a gallery that includes a portrait of a below median income earner

@CEOSleepout It's gonna be weird when they don't give a shit because all you did was make them watch a video, huh?
Hank Single @Hanksingle

@CEOSleepout It's gonna be weird when they don't give a shit because all you did was make them watch a video, huh?

@CEOSleepout Press Play to avoid social responsibilities.
Shane_B 🎱 @ShaneBryan_Aus

@CEOSleepout Press Play to avoid social responsibilities.

@CEOSleepout Why don't they go outside and talk to some homeless people?
Jake Holman @JacobLeigh

@CEOSleepout Why don't they go outside and talk to some homeless people?

@CEOSleepout Homelessness is NOT a game.
Sir Evadregand @Evadregand

@CEOSleepout Homelessness is NOT a game.

@CEOSleepout Here is an idea. How about you let real people who are homeless talk to the out of touch millionaires.… https://t.co/SnyF2cMpY2
. @f_lexi_ble

@CEOSleepout Here is an idea. How about you let real people who are homeless talk to the out of touch millionaires.… https://t.co/SnyF2cMpY2

@CEOSleepout Just bullshit! How about we increase taxes on corporations and use that to fund housing, mental health… https://t.co/wHPlzCTk7b
Travis Bickle @travisbynight

@CEOSleepout Just bullshit! How about we increase taxes on corporations and use that to fund housing, mental health… https://t.co/wHPlzCTk7b

@CEOSleepout Press 'F' to pay respects.
Λιρεοεχ @Lireoec

@CEOSleepout Press 'F' to pay respects.

@CEOSleepout Or they could, I don't know, go outside and actually speak to homeless people and open their goddamn eyes? Wow... 😡
The Other Half @kaelee

@CEOSleepout Or they could, I don't know, go outside and actually speak to homeless people and open their goddamn eyes? Wow... 😡

@CEOSleepout Wow. Is it possible to be any more tone deaf?
Joel Elk @MonocleMoose

@CEOSleepout Wow. Is it possible to be any more tone deaf?

@CEOSleepout Nope..not understanding this at all😐..wrong on so many levels..get them to walk the real streets of ho… https://t.co/1n3Ecy7a8P
JaneyMeissner @JaneyHowe

@CEOSleepout Nope..not understanding this at all😐..wrong on so many levels..get them to walk the real streets of ho… https://t.co/1n3Ecy7a8P

@CEOSleepout Really happy to see you waste 10 grand of funding on making a homelessness simulator for Tech babies
ROMEOS DISTRESS @BRUCE_STADIUM

@CEOSleepout Really happy to see you waste 10 grand of funding on making a homelessness simulator for Tech babies

The CEOSleepout has so far raised almost $5 million and will help provide assistance to people experiencing homelessness. The charity hopes to help thousands of young and old Australians find a way out of the cycle of homelessness.

BuzzFeed News has contacted CEOSleepout for comment.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

