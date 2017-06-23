These CEOs Experienced "The Reality" Of Homelessness Through VR And It's Beyond Parody

The CEOSleepout is a charity initiative from the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Every year, CEOs from across Australia come together to "sleep out" for one night, donating money to the charity and experiencing for themselves how thousands of homeless Australians live every day.
The 2017 CEOSleepout began on Thursday, with hundreds of CEOs parking themselves in locations across Australia's major cities. They were provided with cardboard to lie on and tried their best to sleep through the cold winter night. Good on them.
However, one aspect of the event has caused outrage online, after the CEOSleepout Twitter account posted a video of CEOs using virtual reality (VR) to "get a glimpse of the realities faced by the people who experience this every day."
The VR set-up was almost immediately criticised on social media, with people calling it "tone deaf" and "vile poverty porn."
The CEOSleepout has so far raised almost $5 million and will help provide assistance to people experiencing homelessness. The charity hopes to help thousands of young and old Australians find a way out of the cycle of homelessness.
BuzzFeed News has contacted CEOSleepout for comment.
