This Woman Found Her Dad's Homework From When He Was Learning English And It's So Touching

"I want to be able to help her do the homework and show her that the only way to make her dreams come true is through education."

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

This is Gabby Alfaro and her father, Carlos. They live in San Bernardino, California.

Supplied

Gabby graduated from the University of California, Riverside, in 2016 and recently completed her Masters in Education and Teaching. She's been hired as a teacher in the San Bernardino school district, something that has been her goal since she was very young.

Supplied

When Gabby's parents were in their mid-20s, Carlos worked in landscaping and took night classes to learn English.

A few months ago, Gabby's mother was cleaning out the house and found some of Carlos' old notebooks from when he was studying English. "She showed my sisters and I and we bawled our eyes out," Gabby told BuzzFeed News.
Supplied

A few months ago, Gabby's mother was cleaning out the house and found some of Carlos' old notebooks from when he was studying English.

"She showed my sisters and I and we bawled our eyes out," Gabby told BuzzFeed News.

Here's the note:

Twitter.com

It says:

"It is amazing to see how fast some kids can learn the things we teach them. I have a daughter who just turn 6 years old, my wife and I used to read her books since she was 2 years old, now that she is in kindergarten, her teacher said that it's hard to believe how good she can read and spell.

"The teacher thinks that she reads as good as a third grade kid. My daughter enjoys reading, we try to buy her lots of books, sometimes we go to the library where she can read as much as she wants, also we check out up to 20 books for her to read at home.

"That's one of the reasons why I decided to go back to school. I want to be able to help her do the homework and show her that the only way to make her dreams come true is through education."

Gabby tweeted out the note when she graduated with her Masters. Her father didn't know that she had found the notebook. "I wanted to show him how his hard work has paid off," Gabby said.

Gabby Alfaro🌷 @gabbypatty8

My dad took night classes to learn English and wrote this as an assignment. 17 years later, I got my Masters. I did… https://t.co/xoZ4yAdmcP

People were absolutely in tears over Carlos' touching note and Gabby's tweet was retweeted over 50,000 times. Thousands of people responded with praise.

Brandon Luna @__brandonluna__

@gabbypatty8 @imbeverlyluna

- ophelia @cleo_pxtra

@gabbypatty8 Fuck. You're famous 😭 and for a great reason! Congrats on your masters and your father for raising a smart Latina 💗

adrian h @baedrianh

@gabbypatty8 okay, this made my night! congratulations on your degree and this was absolutely beautiful!😭💕

Clouded @hesmaychild

@gabbypatty8 What your dad said about education being the only road to success hit home to me, my dad always says t… https://t.co/1f4bblo11k

Ali💖 @WithHopeAli

@gabbypatty8 okay, i'm crying. wow 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

"When it started getting popular my mom called my dad at work to tell him he was getting famous," said Gabby. "I'm sure he'll be a little embarrassed."

Lu @lu_likaa

@gabbypatty8 Mad respect to you and your family. You're beautiful people!

Gabby said that her father is usually very stoic and "macho," which made his letter even more surprising.

Supplied

Now, 17 years after Carlos first wrote his note about the importance of his daughter's education, Gabby will be teaching English in California.

"Embarrassed or not, he's definitely proud," she said.
Supplied

"Embarrassed or not, he's definitely proud," she said.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

