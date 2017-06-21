This Woman Found Her Dad's Homework From When He Was Learning English And It's So Touching

It says:

"It is amazing to see how fast some kids can learn the things we teach them. I have a daughter who just turn 6 years old, my wife and I used to read her books since she was 2 years old, now that she is in kindergarten, her teacher said that it's hard to believe how good she can read and spell.

"The teacher thinks that she reads as good as a third grade kid. My daughter enjoys reading, we try to buy her lots of books, sometimes we go to the library where she can read as much as she wants, also we check out up to 20 books for her to read at home.

"That's one of the reasons why I decided to go back to school. I want to be able to help her do the homework and show her that the only way to make her dreams come true is through education."