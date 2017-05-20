Iranian Women And Young Give Moderate President A Second Term

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani won re-election to a second four-year term amid high turnout as voters endorsed his alliance with the country’s reformists and his attempt to moderate the country’s domestic and foreign policies.



He was announced the winner by Iranian state television early Saturday, following Friday's vote. Final tallies had Rouhani ahead with 23.5 million votes (57% of the vote), of the 41.2 million votes counted. Rouhani's opponent hardline cleric Ebrahim Raissi got 15.7 million votes (38%).

Rouhani thanked Iranians in a Tweet that featured a photograph of colorfully dressed young, middle-class elderly and wheelchair-bound voters smiling after casting their ballots. "Honorable Iranian nation, you are the winners of the election," he wrote. "I humbly bow to you. I will remain faithful to my vow to you."

In a speech broadcast on state television Rouhani said the election delivered "a clear message" to the world.

"Today, the world is well aware that the Iranian nation has chosen the path of interaction with the world, a path which is distant from extremism and violence," he said. "Our nation seeks to live in peace and friendship with the world. However, it is not ready to accept any disrespect or threat. This is our nation’s most important message, and our nation expects the message to be appropriately heard by all states, neighboring countries and, particularly, world powers."

During the campaign, Rouhani, a longtime political insider who has fashioned himself a moderate and centrist, vowed to continue trying to improve the country’s economy and repair relations with world powers damaged by the country’s belligerent rhetoric and nuclear ambitions. But he and his surrogates also borrowed the slogans and rhetoric from critics of the regime.



Rouhani’s victory over Raissi signals a clear mandate for liberalizing Iran’s repressive domestic politics and perhaps curtailing foreign policy adventures that have included organizing and dispatching Shia militias to Syria. But in the short term, it will likely mean an increase in repression as hardcore conservatives in control of most security institutions and the judiciary attempt to snuff out calls for change. It may also prompt hardliners to challenge the US and its allies in the region to blunt any attempt at rapprochement.