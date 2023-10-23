People Are Revealing The Dark Secrets About Their Family And Some Of Them Are Absolutely Wild

Families are complicated, and often you'll be surprised about the dark secrets everyone knows but no one talks about.
Well, recently a Reddit user asked R/AskReddit: "What is your worst family secret" and the comments were pretty wild. Here are 13 of the most eyebrow-raising responses:
2. "Well.... My dad's brother married my dad's other brothers ex wife. So now my cousins have a Duncle (dad uncle)."
3. "My wife's cousin was The Boston Strangler (Albert Desalvo). We don't talk about him."
4. "A relative hired a hitman to kill his wife. Killed the wrong person. Same relative hired a hitman to kill my father. Never got the chance, was spooked by law enforcement. Relative died a few years after that."
5. "Apparently, my great auntie admitted to killing three of her husbands on her deathbed…"
7. "My cousin’s dad faked his own death to get out of paying my aunt child support. She found out when she walked in on two of his family members discussing going to visit him. Turns out EVERYBODY on her dad’s side knew and were in on it. She cut that entire half of her family out of her life forever."
8. "My (half-)siblings and I are also cousins. Our father was married something like five times, and wives number two and four(?) were sisters."
9. "My grandmother was one of the most notorious witches in East Africa, to this day people think of us as a demonic family."
10. "My Dad's best friend had sex with my older sister, so for revenge, my Dad had sex with his wife (my mum's best friend). Safe to say it broke the whole family apart."
11. "I never knew much about one of my uncles on my mother's side. He died when I was young so I only met him a few times, but turns out he was a black sheep for a good reason. On a drug-fueled bender in the '90s he hijacked a car."
"Not just any car either, a hearse. A hearse with a body inside. Apparently, he ended up rolling it in a high-speed chase, and just like that, one dead body became two. I only learned about this much later in life."